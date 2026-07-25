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Will F1 Grand Prix return to Malaysia? Announcement to be made on July 26, says PM Anwar

Malaysia is being considered to replace the Bahrain GP in October.

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Penang - An announcement on whether the Formula 1 race will be making a return to Malaysia’s Sepang International Circuit (SIC) in 2026 will be made on July 26, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

“With regards to F1, we will make an announcement on Sunday,” Anwar told the press after attending an event in Penang on July 25.

He was responding to a question on whether the F1 race would be held in Malaysia to replace the Bahrain Grand Prix in October.

It was earlier reported that active discussions are ongoing and assessments are being made on the possibility of Malaysia hosting the F1 race.

Youth and Sports Minister Mohd Taufiq Johari said Anwar and the ministry had received early indications of the possibility of Malaysia hosting an F1 race, following the country’s last staging of the event in 2017.

Motorsports portal the-race.com reported on July 23 that Malaysia could be included in the F1 calendar at short notice in 2026 if the conflict involving Iran continues to cause disruptions.

In mid-March, the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian races scheduled for April were postponed following the war, reducing this season’s calendar from 24 to 22 races, German news agency dpa reported.

According to the report, if the final two races of the season in Qatar on Nov 29 and Abu Dhabi on Dec 6 cannot proceed due to the conflict in the Middle East, F1 management is considering several other options.

Before tensions involving Iran escalated again, organisers had hoped to reschedule the Bahrain GP for the first weekend of October, between the Azerbaijan and Singapore races.

However, that possibility is now seen as increasingly unlikely following renewed tensions between the United States and Iran.

As a result, Malaysia and Turkey are now among the candidates to host a race on Oct 4, according to the report.

SIC hosted the Malaysian GP from 1999 to 2017 before it was removed from the calendar due to rising hosting costs and licensing fees. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK