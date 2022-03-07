Wildeye stands out on Highveld form

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(5) ABBACADABRA won her only start in KwaZulu-Natal but disappointed thereafter upcountry. She is back and could enjoy the Poly.

(6) HER ROYAL MAJESTY has been knocking on the door. She is quick and could get her rewards.

(4) GIMME A LULLABY was finishing fast when not far off (8) MAGICALLEE and (6) HER ROYAL MAJESTY last time and could improve.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(2) WILDEYE brings good Highveld form into the race and could be hard to beat.

(1) ELUSIVE DREAM was improving before being rested. She has drawn ideally.

(5) BUSH FIRE disappointed after a fair run. If he travels better, he could get close.

(6) WORD FOR WORD ran a much better race with cheekpieces. Although not drawn well, he could keep on improving.

RACE 3 (1,700M)

(2) ROSE PRINCESS was a no-show on local debut on the turf. But she could show a lot more if taking to the Poly. She has run against better rivals in the Western Cape.

(4) BLUE SAILS looks better than her last effort against the males. With her strong finish, she could win if the race is run to suit.

(6) LET'S NOT LINGER is back at her happy hunting ground. She is one from one over the track and trip.

(5) BELL JAR was in good form before she bled in her last start. She could come out firing after a rest.

RACE 4 (1,700M)

(3) WONDERING STAR and (5) PASHTUNWALI could fight this out. Wondering Star has shown potential and is still learning what it is all about. He is drawn well on the Poly and should make it count. Pashtunwali has yet to race on the Poly but his turf form is sound. If he prefers it, he could turn in an impressive performance.

(8) ROY'S COMMAND seems to enjoy Keagan de Melo's handling. The combination are unbeaten but this is a stronger assignment.

(6) LIVERPOOL LEGEND is in good form. Must consider.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(9) HEY BILL finally rewarded his connections. It was a good win, so he could follow up.

(5) SYX HOTFIX won a gutsy race when switched to the Poly but is not receiving a lot of weight from Hey Bill in his handicap debut.

(1) TECHNO SAVVY ran a big race at big odds last time. He has drawn well, so should be in the firing line again.

(3) FLYING GRACE was beaten in a close finish last time. He has drawn ideally.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(2) FRENCH MASTERPIECE dropped in distance last time and did not run his very best. Sharpened up, he needs to be respected from a good draw on his Poly debut.

(3) RUNNING FREELY was racing after a rest when finishing behind (1) SEVENTH SONG and (7) LESLIES PATHTOFAME. Seventh Song has drawn pole position again, so should give some cheek while Leslies Pathtofame has drawn relatively wide.

(5) JET CAPTAIN disappointed after winning his debut in the Highveld. He may show more on the synthetic.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(7) SOUND OF HOUNDS won his first two starts and was a close third in a race in which the conditions were not favourable. He has scope.

Stablemate (5) DANCE LESSON, a consistent four-year-old filly, could also be anything on the surface the first time.

(6) PATRONAGE impressed last time, not allowing anything to get close. He could complete a hat-trick of wins.

(4) PURPLE POWAHOUSE also won his last race. Do not ignore.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(11) WINTER'S DESTINY romped away when trying the Poly. It looks to have been the right move to bring her to KwaZulu-Natal and she could reward again. But she needs to overcome the widest stall against stronger rivals.

(5) FLOWER SEASON coughs on occasion. Last time, she finished lame but she ran well. Back on the Poly, she looks a live chance and could be in the money.

(2) ZULU WAR CRY came back to form against the males with the drop in the ratings. Watch out.

(1) CAPRICCIO and (3) MAID IN FRANCE have drawn well. Respect.