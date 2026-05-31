Straitstimes.com header logo

Wiebes disqualified from Giro d'Italia Women after winning opening stage

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Cycling - UCI Track World Championships - Penalolen Velodrome, Santiago, Chile - October 24, 2025 Netherlands' Lorena Wiebes in action during the women's omnium points race 4/4 REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Cycling - UCI Track World Championships - Penalolen Velodrome, Santiago, Chile - October 24, 2025 Netherlands' Lorena Wiebes in action during the women's omnium points race 4/4 REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Google Preferred Source badge

May 31 - Lorena Wiebes was disqualified from the women's Giro d'Italia for a violation of bike weight regulations on Saturday, hours after winning the opening stage.

The Dutchwoman, who rides for SD Worx-Protime, won a bunch sprint to claim the leader's pink jersey, but it was awarded to second-placed Elisa Balsamo of Lidl-Trek after the disqualification.

Race organisers said Wiebes had been "expelled from the Giro d’Italia Women following a breach of article 2.12.007 – 2.2: use of a bicycle not in compliance with the regulations, specifically failing to meet the minimum weight requirements".

In a statement, SD Worx-Protime said the disqualification was "exceptionally severe" and that they had no explanation for why the bike was found to be under the minimum weight.

"Wiebes has ridden this bicycle on multiple occasions this season, always with the same setup. She achieved numerous victories on this bike," the team added.

"Moreover, earlier this year, the bicycle was weighed by UCI officials after several races in which Wiebes won sprint finishes convincingly. On each occasion, the bicycle's weight was found to be comfortably above the 6.8-kilogram limit.

"The team therefore does not understand how the very same bicycle could now suddenly be measured below the minimum weight requirement." REUTERS

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.