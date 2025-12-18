Why so many Singaporeans visit Bangkok yearly — and how I finally joined them

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Sights, sound and year-round fun, Bangkok is the city that never sleeps.

BANGKOK – I’m happy to say that I’m no longer a virgin, after spending 12 days in Bangkok. Let’s get your head out of the gutter, what I mean is I am no longer a Bangkok virgin.

When it comes to the pleasures of Thailand, I am a suaku (Hokkien for a country bumpkin) and must have been one of five people in my social circle who have never visited its bustling capital.

The food and shopping mecca of South-east Asia is top on many Singaporeans’ travel destinations – some 680,000 of them visited from January to September , so I must have been missing out.

It’s never been a must-go travel spot for me, though I have been to Phuket twice, and Krabi once for beach holidays.

And as I have discovered, there is no sabai sabai (take it easy in Thai) when it comes to this sprawling metropolitan city.

Everything here is a full-on, straight-up assault on the senses – from its bright lights to pungent smells and loud music from street bars – and what an eye-opening experience it has been taking in the city while covering the SEA Games.

Coming from “fine-city Singapore”, Bangkok feels like a place that operates on vibes rather than rules.

From the street food vendors in Huai Kwang to the throngs outside what is dubbed the world’s largest adult playground in Nana Plaza, the Land of Smiles has plenty of sights, smells and smiles.

The infamous Nana Plaza, known as the world’s largest adult playground. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Supachalasai National Stadium, home of the Games’ athletics competition, sits near former popular shopping haunt MBK Centre, and shopaholics are now flocking to the Red Building Vintage in Chatuchak, Bang Sue Junction and the many hipster night markets. There’s something for everyone.

Thailand was also the first country in Asia to legalise the growing of marijuana and its consumption in food and drinks in 2022, though its laws were changed in June mandating that the drug be sold only for medical purposes. As a Singaporean who used to study in England, it has been interesting to see shops littered around the city like 7-Elevens.

Before my trip here, I had heard so much about its legendary traffic jams.

I finally got in the thick of the action (or inaction) on the day Shanti Pereira retained her 100m sprint title.

The traffic in Bangkok is something that this ST writer will not miss. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

My hotel is just 4km away from the Suphachalasai stadium, but that journey took 90 minutes and I was almost late – my Grab driver even found time for a quick snooze while we were stationary on the road and I even heard some light snoring.

Thankfully, I’ve not gotten a Thai tattoo, yet. (Victims of this will know what I’m talking about.)

Manila, which I visited for work in 2023, still ranks above Bangkok when it comes to traffic snares, though the exhaustion from being caught in both is on par.

Aside from sitting in traffic, I have been on the hunt for the best food in Bangkok and the options are limitless in this culinary haven. I’ve scoffed down Thai-styled steamed fish, crab fried rice and a copious amount of pad kra pow – mince meat stir-fry with Thai holy basil and rice.

“Thai spicy”, as I’ve learnt, is on another level and one should not believe any local – or stall owner – who tells you otherwise. Your gut will thank you for that.

The last item to check off on my list was a full-body massage. The ending was happy, and only because it was a vice-free session of pure relaxation and bliss after a long day of work.

Though what I’ve experienced in Bangkok is probably just a drop in the bucket of what this city has to offer, what I’ll take home with me is the warmth of the Thai people and their love for sport – cheering and singing for their athletes at every event, no matter win or lose. Perhaps it’s something that we can aspire to have back home.

I had come to Bangkok sceptical, but after spending nearly two weeks here, in the city that never sleeps, I will leave this place a convert.

No longer a Bangkok virgin, its delicious delights will tempt me and I’m already planning my next visit.