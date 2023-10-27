Why Singapore fans will cheer on All Blacks in Rugby World Cup final

Albert Camus famously wrote that “everything I know most surely about morality and duty, I owe to football”.

Many sports fans can relate to this sentiment. In my case, almost everything of importance I know about New Zealand and South Africa, I have learnt through their rugby.

Ask any Raffles Institution and St Andrew’s Secondary School alumnus from the 1970s and 1980s, and chances are, he is an All Blacks fan.

Not just because New Zealand are successful and play a very watchable brand of the game, but also because of the Kiwi Cup, a trophy donated by a former New Zealand diplomat that used to be contested annually by the best players of each school.

Many Kiwi coaches would have been enlisted to help the two schools develop their game and would have left an indelible mark. They even performed a version of the haka before their clashes.

There was also, until around 1988, the presence of a New Zealand military forces based in Sembawang, and their units played in the local Singapore leagues.

The military side would be every team’s strongest opponents in the annual Malaysian Rugby Union (MRU) Cup, a quadrangular tournament that also featured Singapore’s national team, Malaysia and Australian Forces North.

That was why Singapore rugby was strong in that era: If you could play against Kiwi soldiers every week, you had little to fear from anyone else in the region.

So there was, for most Singapore rugby fans, respect, admiration and fondness for New Zealand and their rugby.

On the other hand, our contact and knowledge about South Africa was very limited, and what little there was, was much more negative.

I knew, for example, that more than 20 African and Arab countries had withdrawn from the Montreal Olympic Games in 1976 in protest at New Zealand’s sporting links with South Africa and its apartheid policy.

That controversy hit close to home in 1982 when Song Koon Poh, a former Singapore rugby captain and Sportsman of the Year, was chosen to play on a rebel tour to South Africa with a team called Tokkie’s Dragons.

For his involvement in breaching the Gleneagles Agreement, which forbade sporting contact with South Africa, Song earned a life ban that was later lifted.

That awareness of South Africa in turn led me to the highly contentious tour that the Springboks undertook of New Zealand in 1981.