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White blazers, pink ties as North Koreans land in Japan for Asian Games

A worker cleans the area outside the main media centre for the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, on Sept 11.

TOKYO – North Korean athletes wearing white blazers, pink ties and surgical masks began arriving on Sept 11 in Japan for the Asian Games, where they will be cheered on by pro-Pyongyang supporters.

More than 100 North Koreans are set to compete in 14 sports at the Games, which take place in Nagoya-Aichi and officially open on Sept 19.

The smartly dressed men’s football team landed in Osaka on a flight from Beijing at around lunch time.

North Korea’s flag was prominent on the breast of their immaculate blazers and they also wore blue trousers and light blue shirts.

North Korea’s women’s football team, who have enjoyed stunning international success at youth level, were set to arrive in the evening.

Nuclear-armed North Korea suspended participation in international sporting competitions during the pandemic but returned at the Asian Games in China in 2023 and also took part in the Paris Olympics.

Although the Asian Games do not officially open until next weekend, some events including football get under way before then.

The North Korean men open their football campaign against China on Sept 16.

Their women’s team face Bangladesh on Sept 14 and have been drawn in a group that also includes South Korea, who they will play on Sept 21.

Japan does not allow North Koreans to enter the country as a sanction for its nuclear and missile development programmes, but exceptions can be made for visiting athletes.

The two countries have no diplomatic relations.

A pro-North Korean group in Tokyo has called for people living in Japan to come out and support the athletes.

A video published by Choson Sinbo, a pro-North Korean publication based in Japan, showed students from Korea University explaining how to cheer for teams at the Games.

The smiling students demonstrate chants and songs and urge people to attend events wearing the red of North Korea. AFP