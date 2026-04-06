Whisky gets a shot at Sydney Cup

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Whisky On The Hill (Damian Lane) saluting in the Listed Roy Higgins on March 28.

– With a golden ticket into the Melbourne Cup already in hand for Whisky On The Hill, some may have been tempted to avoid too much more scrutiny from the handicapper and bypass a race like the Sydney Cup.

That was a discussion between trainer Glen Thompson and the owners. But, when sometimes the option at hand is wiser than the path of least resistance, the promising stayer will take his place in the A$2 million (S$1.77 million) Group 1 highlight staying event over 3,200m at Randwick on April 11.

“There is always the concern about another win giving him more weight in the Melbourne Cup, but that race is a long way away,” said Thompson.

“While he’s racing well, and I’ve seen it too many times that if you sit around and wait, you can kick yourself later on.

“He’s fit and well and you have to have a crack. The golden ticket guarantees that you can be there but it doesn’t guarantee that you will.”

Whisky On The Hill provided a highly emotional moment for Thompson when winning the Listed Roy Higgins Quality (2,600m) at Flemington on March 28.

That victory gave the Ribchester six-year-old gelding a free pass into the Group 1 Melbourne Cup (3,200m) at Flemington on Nov 3.

In the meantime, his focus is on Randwick and Thompson hopes that some rain will soften the track towards April 11.

“He had his main gallop on Monday morning and pulled up really well,” he said.

“As long as he trots up well on Tuesday, he’ll head to Sydney on Tuesday night.”

Damian Lane has been on board the eight-time winner’s most significant wins lately. They included the Roy Higgins and the Group 3 Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2,600m) at Flemington last November.

“With 53.5 kilos, Damian Lane was keen to ride again and his feedback was a main factor,” said Thompson.

“If he was willing to get down to that weight, that is a very good push.”

Whisky On The Hill is rated a 14-1 chance, with the Ciaron Maher-trained Mr Monaco the 7-2 favourite. RACING AND SPORTS