Where’s Novak Djokovic? Waiting for a champion who never came

MELBOURNE – “Nole, Nole, Nole.”

All afternoon on Rod Laver Arena this chant will drift on the cool afternoon wind. Usually it’s in praise, now it’s as if they’re imploring him. Yet even as they’re shaken by what they’re seeing, everyone has the same thought.

It’s OK, Djokovic will show up.

It’s not even a question, is it? He always shows up, he’s tennis’ North Star, he’s never lost a semi-final here, he comes with a warranty.

Djokovic better show up because the man on court playing Jannik Sinner is an impostor. He’s doing what Djokovic never does and that is to miss. Lines are painted for him to hit them.

Quickly Djokovic is 1-5 down in the first set but there’s a number even more staggering. It says 11-3 which is his unforced errors count versus Sinner’s. It’s as astonishing as Roger Federer collecting ugly shots.

Later the Serb will say: “I was shocked with my level. I guess this is one of the worst Grand Slam matches I’ve ever played.”

Sinner, whose gentle demeanour is at odds with his surname, is doing to Djokovic what Djokovic does to others: Making him play an extra ball. In late 2023, he beat the Serb twice but, with respect, this isn’t about how far the Italian has come but where the Serb has gone.

Djokovic could have been an engineer, a tailor, a circus knife thrower, for he deals in precise centimetres. But now he hits wide, long and into the net and resembles a piece of sophisticated machinery with a broken part.

The unforced error count grows.

15:4

23:7

“Novak, Novak, Novak,” they chant again.

He’ll come, won’t he? Not because anyone wants him to win but because this deserves to be a great match.

But the Serb hasn’t been well and perhaps this is the lingering fallout of a harsh flu. He looks emotionally flat and isn’t even shouting at his box. The beauty of this match is that it’s baffling.

Sinner is 22, Djokovic 36, and someone asks later, respectfully, if his form is a reflection of his age. Time catches everyone but Djokovic only smiles.

“Let’s see.”

The Serb reads serves like radar does missiles. No one has ever returned better and yet for the first time ever he can’t even conjure a single break point. Yes, Sinner is serving beautifully but Djokovic has broken Federer for a living.