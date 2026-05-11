When athletes aren’t fully appreciated, they have one real choice: Grind harder

Not every athlete gets the cheers and respect they deserve, but they have no option but to keep working hard and trying to convince people.

At a dinner party in Bengaluru, a fleeting contemplation on fame.

It was October 2025 and two retired athletes were in attendance. One was a legendary cricketer, to whom everyone flocked, his statistics like some school poem which so many could still recite. He wore all adoration modestly .

The other was a history-writing squash player, the only Indian to reach the top 10 in the world in his craft, yet his face was oddly unrecognisable to some people. Yet he, unassuming and charming, was unfussed by his relative anonymity.

I was slightly dispirited by this, but the racket man is familiar with the truth of sport. Fame is unequally divided. Acclaim is often reserved for a few. It is the nature of things everywhere. Rap outsells classical music. Prose outdoes poetry. The world is intrinsically unjust.

Still, some days it must rub across the skin like sandpaper. Athletes can accept unfairness yet still not enjoy it. They can strive, yet be frustrated by the absence of recognition. This month it clearly hurt when India’s Thomas Cup bronze medal-winning team arrived in India to muted applause.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, one half of the world No. 4 badminton men’s doubles pair, speaking for overlooked athletes in every land, spoke passionately about it. It wasn’t money or parades he craved, just recognition that his team had played well in the name of their country. A pat on the shoulder would be nice. A note to say, “Hey, we watched you guys”, would be neat.

Singapore athletes, who are used to a modest response to most feats, might empathise. Those from Olympic sports, who rarely show up on television and win tea sets as prizes, often arrive home uncelebrated. Chess players would know the feeling. When Siddharth Jagadeesh became Singapore’s youngest grandmaster, it was “only the chess community”, says grandmaster Kevin Goh, “who responded”.

Fans come in various sizes of obsession. A former colleague of mine watches unknown tennis players at sweaty work in qualifying rounds at 3am on TV. She could also probably tell you who’s leading the downhill skiing rankings. Yet not every fan is so devotedly versatile and able to appreciate that competition out there is thick and unruly and even a fourth place has its own shine.

Of course fans don’t owe athletes their attention or a particular sport their allegiance. They are free to watch who they wish and cheering is not anyone’s national duty. And yet when we decry the standard of sport in this nation, do we not have a role in this adventure? Do we just bask occasionally in the reflected glory of medal tables or should we invest ourselves in the action and go and watch? After all, when people care, the next generation of athletes receives a powerful message: Yes, this life matters.

In the early 2000s when I lived in Melbourne, the main newspaper – which, along with the government, fans, broadcasters and federations, stitch a culture together – would report even on Australians who came eighth in some lesser-known sport in a distant land. This was pride at work. This was a wide celebration of effort. It is this sort of attitude that Rankireddy is asking of his citizens: “We need to foster a culture that encourages and celebrates every win, big or small.”

And so, in the same vein, won’t it be nice if fans here can recite the names of our terrific bowlers and that it isn’t only footballers from foreign lands whose names we utter like a prayer. Or if we look beyond results and witness the infinite suffering that underpins ambition, for it is only there that we truly understand what makes athletes. Or if spectators who say, “Win and we will come and watch”, understand that if they come then athletes sometimes win.

But in the end, sport is akin to poetry, for you neither kick a ball nor scribble on a page to get attention. It is simply a devotion to an art form without any guarantee of applause. It is a discovery of the self as you chase something with a joyous fury which no one fully comprehends. And just because people don’t tweet in admiration, or bring garlands to an airport, does not invalidate an athlete’s effort. Nor should it ever dilute their fulfilment. Greatness is always more profound than a cheer.

It is why we admire a thick skin, an emotional toughness which allows athletes to be stoic when defeat arrives or when sweat is met with a public silence. Just like a goal off the post, sport rarely promises justice. And so athletes, like Rankireddy, or the chess community here, or all those who do not sufficiently get their due, have to respond by doing the only thing within their control.

Grind harder.

Grind till people notice the beauty of what they do. Grind till a community grows. Grind because this is their choice and not everyone is so lucky to play sport for a living. Grind till they impress the only person who truly matters.

The face in the mirror.