What’s hot today

SINGAPOREANS IN ACTION

ROWING

JOAN POH

Women's single sculls - E Finals (7.15am)

SAILING

RYAN LO

Men's Laser races 9&10 (1.35pm)

KIMBERLY LIM AND CECILIA LOW

Women's skiff - 49er FX races 7-9 (1.50pm)

SWIMMING

QUAH TING WEN

Women's 50m freestyle Heat 8 (6.38pm)

ON TV: Catch the action live on Singtel TV Ch21-34, StarHub Ch250-263, Mediacorp Ch5 & meWatch.

EVENTS TO WATCH

ATHLETICS

Women's 100m heats (from 8am);

Men's 10,000m final (7.30pm)

World record holder Joshua Cheptegei will be backed to win the first athletic gold of the Games in the men's 10,000m. The Ugandan is the overwhelming favourite with all podium finishers from Rio Games - Cheptegei was sixth then - not returning this year. His world record, set last October, is also a comfortable 22 seconds ahead of the next fastest runner - compatriot Jacob Kiplimo.

BADMINTON

Mixed doubles: Bronze play-off (9.30am);

final (2.30pm)

It is an all-Chinese final, with Asian Games champions and top seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong facing Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping. The former have not dropped a single game in Tokyo and will hope to maintain that streak against their second seeded rivals. In the bronze-medal match, Asian Games silver medallists Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong take on Japanese duo Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino.

CANOE SLALOM

Men's kayak: Semi-finals (1pm) and final (3pm)

German Hannes Aigner had the best run in the heats, half a second faster than Giovanni de Gennaro of Italy. The 32-year-old Aigner will be hoping to get his hands on a first Olympic medal after coming fourth in 2016.

SWIMMING

Finals (from 9.41am)

• Evgeny Rylov of the Russian Olympic Committee is the man to beat in the 200m backstroke (9.50am) if he can maintain his form. Defending champion, American Ryan Murphy, will be hoping to spring a surprise, as will second-fastest qualifier, Briton Luke Greenbank.

• In the women's 100m freestyle (9.59am), Australian Emma McKeon and Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey, the two fastest qualifiers, are set for a thrilling battle. The rest of the field, separated by just 0.4sec, is led by Australia's three-time Olympic gold medallist Cate Campbell.

• The men's 200m individual medley (10.16am) will see Japanese Daiya Seto attempting to use home ground advantage to upstage leading qualifier Wang Shun of China and add to the 400m IM bronze he won from the Rio Games. Briton Duncan Scott, the second best qualifier, will be another man to watch.

* All Singapore times

TWEETBITS

Brazil player Douglas Luiz saying goodbye to Argentina after their exit from the Olympic football tournament, sparking a cheeky response from Emiliano Martinez about their recent Copa America triumph.