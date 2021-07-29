What's hot today

SINGAPOREANS IN ACTION

SAILING

RYAN LO

Men's Laser Races 7 & 8 (11.05am)

AMANDA NG

Women's RS:X Races 10-12 (12.05pm)

SWIMMING

QUAH ZHENG WEN

Men's 100m butterfly Heat 4 (6.51pm)

JOSEPH SCHOOLING

Men's 100m butterfly Heat 5 (6.54pm)

TABLE TENNIS

YU MENGYU

Women's singles semi-finals (10am), bronze-medal match (7pm) or gold-medal match (8pm)

ON TV: Catch the action live on Singtel TV Ch21-34, StarHub Ch250-263, Mediacorp Ch5 & meWatch.

EVENTS TO WATCH

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

Women's all-around final (6.50pm)

The gold medal is up for grabs after overwhelming favourite and reigning champion Simone Biles withdrew from this event, citing mental health concerns. The American star also pulled out of the team final on Tuesday night, when the United States finished second behind the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team.

All eyes will be on Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, American Sunisa Lee, and ROC's Angelina Melnikova. They had the next three highest qualifying scores behind Biles and were separated by only a quarter of a point.

BASKETBALL

Men's group games (from 12.40pm)

Watch out for Slovenian star Luka Doncic, who scored a massive 48 points in his Olympic debut on Monday, the second-highest tally by a player at the Games. The 22-year-old Dallas Mavericks guard is targeting a win against hosts Japan to help his country reach the quarter-finals. World No. 3 Spain are also in action against Argentina (8pm).

FENCING

Women's foil team quarter-finals (from 9.50am), semi-finals (from 12.55pm), bronze (5.30pm) and gold (6.55pm)

The ROC team are world champions and favourites in this event. There is extra motivation after Inna Deriglazova was beaten to the individual gold by the United States' Lee Keifer, while teammate Larisa Korobeynikova claimed the bronze. Lee will spearhead her country's challenge.

SWIMMING

Finals (from 9.30am)

The men's 800m freestyle returns to the Olympics for the first time in over a century - it was last contested at the 1904 Games as an 880-yard event. Ukraine's Mykhailo Romanchuk will be the one to watch after setting the Olympic record in his heat with a time of 7min 41.28sec and is the fastest qualifier.

In the women's 200m butterfly, China's Zhang Yufei qualified fastest and will be looking to ward off American rivals Hali Flickinger and Regan Smith. In the men's 100m free (10.37am), American star Caeleb Dressel is on the hunt for his first individual gold, having already won the 4x100m free on Monday. He faces stiff competition from ROC's Kliment Kolesnikov, who had the fastest qualifying time, beating Dressel by a 10th of a second.

* All Singapore times

