In the end, when it happens, the kids in the stands probably don’t know these women used to be club teammates. All they know is that one is Australian and the other a Dane. All they see is the triumphant and the beaten. And all they will take home is an act of empathy.

Denmark’s Signe Bruun is crouched on her haunches. Head down, despairing, spent. Then from behind, Australia’s Ellie Carpenter comes and puts her head on Bruun’s shoulder and wraps her arms around her.