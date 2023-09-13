What to expect at 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix; life in motorsport

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has dominated the current season and with eight races to go, it’s highly likely that the Dutchman has it in the bag once again. But that does not stop us from looking ahead to the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix , which is more than just about the Formula One action.

ST Sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan is joined by local race car driver Yuey Tan to preview the 2023 edition of the F1 Singapore Grand Prix and his own involvement in a support race - his 13th time competing here - during the weekend.

He will be driving in The Super Series, in a Porsche Carrera 911 GT3 Cup car.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:25 Has Max Verstappen’s dominance taken the shine out of the season ?

3:30 How will the changes to the circuit affect the race we will witness? How will it affect the drivers?

7:03 How Yuey Tan got into the racing scene

10:57 The importance of getting sponsors to back you when getting into the racing scene

14:30 What does Yuey Tan do to prepare for the race ?

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg) & Pax Pang

Edited by: Pax Pang

