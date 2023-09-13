What to expect at 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix; life in motorsport

Synopsis: The Straits Times looks at the talking points in sport every second Wednesday of the month.
It’s that time of the year where the sound of engines roaring, the sight of race cars zooming past the Marina Bay Circuit and the smell of burnt tyres are in full flow as the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix takes place from Sept 15 to 17.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has dominated the current season and with eight races to go, it’s highly likely that the Dutchman has it in the bag once again. But that does not stop us from looking ahead to the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix , which is more than just about the Formula One action.
ST Sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan is joined by local race car driver Yuey Tan to preview the 2023 edition of the F1 Singapore Grand Prix and his own involvement in a support race - his 13th time competing here - during the weekend.
He will be driving in The Super Series, in a Porsche Carrera 911 GT3 Cup car.
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:25 Has Max Verstappen’s dominance taken the shine out of the season ?
3:30 How will the changes to the circuit affect the race we will witness? How will it affect the drivers?
7:03 How Yuey Tan got into the racing scene
10:57 The importance of getting sponsors to back you when getting into the racing scene
14:30 What does Yuey Tan do to prepare for the race ?
Read more: https://str.sg/iTDZ
Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg) & Pax Pang
Edited by: Pax Pang
---
