What the World Cup means for those who have played in it

The mere mention of the 2014 World Cup brings a sparkle to Roman Weidenfeller’s eyes. His grin broadens and he leans forward.

“An amazing experience,” says the former Germany goalkeeper. “That was my first time in a big tournament with the national team, and it happened to be in Brazil. And you know what football in Brazil is like. The atmosphere? Fantastic.”

In a nation that treats football more like religion, Weidenfeller served as back-up to No. 1 Manuel Neuer and did not play a single minute of his team’s triumphant campaign. It does not matter to him.

For he left South America with a very special souvenir in his luggage: A gold medal embossed with the words ‘WORLD CHAMPION’. It is a title only 445 players in the 92-year history of the World Cup can lay claim to.

“Not many people even have the chance to actually touch the trophy, you know what I mean?” the retired Weidenfeller, 42, says.

Long-standing tradition dictates that only champions and heads of state are permitted to touch the 18-carat gold, six kg, 36-cm trophy without gloves. In fact, winning nations have to return the prize to Fifa for safekeeping after post-final celebrations, and receive a replica to keep instead. Weidenfeller and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel – whom he is proudly pictured with along with the trophy – are among a privileged few.

“The World Cup was always a big dream for me,” he says, “and never could I imagine holding the Cup up in the air.”

For many other footballers who do not have that chance, just being on the stage is breathtaking.

Teddy Sheringham, the former England and Manchester United striker, has won Premier League titles, a Champions League, and been named Player of the Year in England. The 52-year-old says nothing compares to the feeling of playing at the World Cup.

“You’re that little kid again,” he tells ST, “standing in line, hearing the national anthem, looking around and thinking: ‘This is what you’ve watched every four years since you were eight years old’.

“Unreal,” says Andrej Kramaric, part of the Croatia squad that finished runners-up to France four years ago in Russia.

The striker, who scored in the quarter-final against the hosts, is speaking to a group of international media and becomes almost lost in his thoughts as he recounts being away for over 50 days with his teammates, unaware of the impact their run to the final was having back home.

“It was something crazy and it is going to stay forever in our memories. It was maybe the most special moment in my life,” the 31-year-old declares.