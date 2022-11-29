What’s trending at the World Cup? Metro man, Zorro masks take social media by storm

SINGAPORE – The Qatar World Cup has produced a number of eye-catching results and upsets but it is not just the action on the pitch grabbing attention.

From the friendly metro man to clever fan signs, several moments have also made headlines and gone viral on the Internet. Here are some of the things that are trending on social media.

Do you know the metro man?

World Cup employee Abubakr Abbass has become a fan favourite in Qatar and on the Internet for the way he directs fans to the metro station.

Sitting on top of a tennis-umpire chair, the Kenyan guides fans to the metro station near the historic market Souq Waqif using a large foam hand and a megaphone.

Videos online have shown fans responding to Abbass’ “metro” chants and joining in the fun.