What’s trending at the World Cup? Metro man, Zorro masks take social media by storm

SINGAPORE – The Qatar World Cup has produced a number of eye-catching results and upsets but it is not just the action on the pitch grabbing attention.
From the friendly metro man to clever fan signs, several moments have also made headlines and gone viral on the Internet. Here are some of the things that are trending on social media.
Do you know the metro man?
World Cup employee Abubakr Abbass has become a fan favourite in Qatar and on the Internet for the way he directs fans to the metro station.
Sitting on top of a tennis-umpire chair, the Kenyan guides fans to the metro station near the historic market Souq Waqif using a large foam hand and a megaphone.
Videos online have shown fans responding to Abbass’ “metro” chants and joining in the fun.
South Korea’s masked hero
Son Heung-min’s rapid recovery from facial surgery was a welcome boost for the South Korean team, who made headlines for a shock win against Germany at Russia 2018, and the forward did it in style – sporting a Zorro-like black mask protecting his eyes and nose.
His comeback was warmly welcomed by fans, who did not hide their adoration of him, sporting similar masks and holding hand-made signs supporting him.
Fans-y feet
The battles are not just taking place on the pitch. A group of Arab and Brazilian fans took to the streets for a friendly dance battle that was enjoyed by participants and onlookers alike.
Fans get witty
The Qatar World Cup is expected to attract five billion viewers, and some spectators did not miss the opportunity to be seen, writing humorous letters to wives and bosses.
Football fever hits other athletes
The action did not just remain in Qatar, with athletes from other sports also infected by football fever while competing overseas.
Spain’s 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and fellow tennis player Casper Ruud were spotted playing keepie uppie at 2am in the airport while waiting for a flight in their Latin America Tour.
Formula One driver Carlos Sainz also made sure to keep up with Spain’s exploits in Qatar, entertaining himself by catching La Roja’s 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica while he was on post-season testing duty for Ferrari. His teammate Charles Leclerc however was less impressed.
Divided loyalties
Scarves bearing colours of both sides are frequently spotted at football games, but half-and-half kits made a rare appearance in Qatar.