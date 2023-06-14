What’s next for Man City, Man United and Arsenal?

Synopsis: The Straits Times looks at the talking points in sport every second Wednesday of the month.
The 2022/2023 English Premier League (EPL) campaign concluded with Manchester City successfully defending their crown. Arsenal had a lot to shout about during the season but ultimately came up short.
But what will they and United, who finished third, be looking to do to improve for the next season? Can Pep Guardiola’s City still improve? What do Arsenal need to close that gap?
ST’s EPL columnist John Brewin and football commentator Zia-ul Raushan join ST Sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan to look into their crystal balls and see what we can expect in the weeks and months ahead before the EPL returns.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:10 The moments of the season
6:50 What can we look forward to as Liverpool, Leicester and Tottenham Hotspur make their way to Singapore for pre-season in July?
11:40 Can Manchester City improve? How?
18:00 Is it fair to say that Arsenal won’t be able to challenge for the title again next season?
25:00 What do United need for next season and who will they end up with?
Read more: https://str.sg/i3Wo
Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Paxton Pang & Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
