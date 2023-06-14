What’s next for Man City, Man United and Arsenal?

But what will they and United, who finished third, be looking to do to improve for the next season? Can Pep Guardiola’s City still improve? What do Arsenal need to close that gap?

ST’s EPL columnist John Brewin and football commentator Zia-ul Raushan join ST Sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan to look into their crystal balls and see what we can expect in the weeks and months ahead before the EPL returns.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:10 The moments of the season

6:50 What can we look forward to as Liverpool, Leicester and Tottenham Hotspur make their way to Singapore for pre-season in July?

11:40 Can Manchester City improve? How?

18:00 Is it fair to say that Arsenal won’t be able to challenge for the title again next season?

25:00 What do United need for next season and who will they end up with?

Read more: https://str.sg/i3Wo

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Paxton Pang & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Follow ST Sports Talk Podcast episodes every second and fourth Wednesday of the month:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Deepanraj Ganesan on Twitter: https://str.sg/wtra

Read his articles: https://str.sg/Jbxq

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!