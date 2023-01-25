What it’s like at the Australian Open

Rohit discusses the tournament’s withdrawals and shocks - including Rafa Nadal’s exit - the new generation of women players, and what the Australian Open spells for the year of tennis ahead.

1:55 The conflict of watching Nadal in 2023

3:36 Can anyone else test Djokovic?

6:24 Iga Swiatek leads the charge of talented young ladies

12:11 What makes the Australian Open special?

14:02 How it sets up the year of tennis ahead

