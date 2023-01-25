What it’s like at the Australian Open

Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles the talking points in sport every second and fourth week of the month.
In this episode, Sazali Abdul Aziz chats with ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath, who is on the ground at Melbourne Park covering the Australian Open.
Rohit discusses the tournament’s withdrawals and shocks - including Rafa Nadal’s exit - the new generation of women players, and what the Australian Open spells for the year of tennis ahead.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:55 The conflict of watching Nadal in 2023
3:36 Can anyone else test Djokovic?
6:24 Iga Swiatek leads the charge of talented young ladies
12:11 What makes the Australian Open special?
14:02 How it sets up the year of tennis ahead
Read more: https://str.sg/wFu2
Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) & Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
---
---
