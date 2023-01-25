ST Sports Talk Podcast

What it’s like at the Australian Open

ST’s sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz (left) chats with ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath about the tournament’s withdrawals and shocks. ST PHOTO: EDEN SOH
Sazali Abdul Aziz
Correspondent
Updated
20 min ago
Published
20 min ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles the talking points in sport every second and fourth week of the month.

In this episode, Sazali Abdul Aziz chats with ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath, who is on the ground at Melbourne Park covering the Australian Open.

Rohit discusses the tournament’s withdrawals and shocks - including Rafa Nadal’s exit - the new generation of women players, and what the Australian Open spells for the year of tennis ahead.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:55 The conflict of watching Nadal in 2023

3:36 Can anyone else test Djokovic?

6:24 Iga Swiatek leads the charge of talented young ladies

12:11 What makes the Australian Open special?

14:02 How it sets up the year of tennis ahead

Read more: https://str.sg/wFu2

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

---

