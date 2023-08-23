What is going on in Saudi Arabia?

Football is currently in the limelight with the Saudi Pro League having invested over €600 million (S$886.7 million) to lure a host of top players and coaches from European clubs.

What is the end goal?

Sport business group leader for Deloitte Asia-Pacific - James Walton - and ST Sports columnist John Brewin, join ST sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan to discuss the pursuit of sports dominance by Saudi Arabia and if the rest of the sporting world should be concerned.

Highlights (click/tap above):

3:20 The differences between what China did with its Chinese Super League and the Saudi attempt

9:00 Why are Saudi Arabia so invested in sport? What is their goal?

15:10 Should fans be concerned by Saudi Arabia’s investment in football and sport?

22:20 John Brewin on why the influx of money into the English Premier League was more accepted compared to the latest trend in the Middle East

28:40 The future of Saudi Arabia’s plans in sports

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Paxton Pang & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

