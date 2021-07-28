What hot today

SINGAPOREANS IN ACTION

BADMINTON

YEO JIA MIN

Women's singles group stage (8am)

LOH KEAN YEW

Men's singles group stage (6.20pm)

SAILING

AMANDA NG

Women's windsurfer - RS:X Races 7-9 (11.15am)

KIMBERLY LIM AND CECILIA LOW

Women's Skiff - 49er FX Race 4-6 (1.50pm)

SWIMMING

QUAH TING WEN

Women's 100m freestyle heat 4 (6pm)

TABLE TENNIS

YU MENGYU

Women's singles q-finals (9am)

ON TV: Catch the action live on Singtel TV Ch21-34, StarHub Ch250-263, Mediacorp Ch5 & meWatch.

EVENTS TO WATCH

BASKETBALL

Men's preliminary round games (from 9am)

After a shock opening loss to France, the star-studded Team USA - whose 12 players will earn US$303 million (S$412 million) next season in the NBA - will be desperate to redeem themselves and get their campaign back on track against Iran (12.40pm). Nothing less than a gold - they have won the last three Olympics - is expected of the Americans.

CYCLING

Women's (10.30am) and men's (1pm) individual time trial

After a disappointing 15th-placed finish in the women's road race last Sunday, Dutch cyclist Anna van der Breggen - who is set to retire after the Games - will be gunning for gold. She was top in both the road race and individual time trials at last year's world championships, and claimed the gold and bronze medals respectively in Rio 2016.

Belgian Wout van Aert, silver medallist in the road race, will hope to go one better in the men's event.

RUGBY SEVENS

Men's semi-finals (10am, 10.30am), bronze (4.30pm), and gold (5pm) medal matches

The sport made its Olympic debut five years ago in Brazil where Fiji captured the gold medal. New Zealand are the winners of the 2019-20 World Rugby Sevens competition - last season was cancelled due to the pandemic. Today's semi-finals see New Zealand face Britain and Argentina take on Fiji.

SWIMMING

Finals (from 9.40am)

At just 21, Hungarian Kristof Milak is the favourite in the 200m butterfly, where he is the world record holder. He was dominant in yesterday's semi-finals, more than two seconds faster than his closest competitor, Brazil's Leonardo de Deus.

Another keenly watched race will be the women's 200m freestyle as American star Katie Ledecky seeks revenge after her loss in the 400m to Australian Ariarne Titmus. Ledecky is also in the final of the 1,500m free later in the session, and has the fastest qualifying time by over six seconds.

* All Singapore times

TWEETBITS

"The hands that lifted the Philippines atop the podium." Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz says there are wounds which others do not see.