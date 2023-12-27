What awaits Singapore sports in 2024?

In this episode of Hard Tackle, Deepanraj Ganesan and his colleagues on the sports desk - Kimberly Kwek, Rohit Brijnath, David Lee and Melvyn Teoh - bid farewell to 2023, reflect on the triumphs, peer into the future, and explore what’s in store for Singapore sports in the upcoming year.

4:30 Can 2023 be seen as a year where it was a catalyst for Singapore sports?

11:00 The chances of Maximilian Maeder winning an Olympics gold medal in 2024

13:30 Did Loh Kean Yew have a forgettable year?

18:30 What can we expect from Shanti Pereira in 2024

24:00 What’s next for Singapore football in 2024 after a year to forget in 2023

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg) & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

