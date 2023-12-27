What awaits Singapore sports in 2024?

Synopsis: Every fourth Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times dives into a sports topic and tackles the hard questions with its guests on Hard Tackle.
As the curtain comes down on an incredible year for Singapore sports in 2023, The Straits Times sports desk is already excited for what’s to come in the year ahead.
In this episode of Hard Tackle, Deepanraj Ganesan and his colleagues on the sports desk - Kimberly Kwek, Rohit Brijnath, David Lee and Melvyn Teoh - bid farewell to 2023, reflect on the triumphs, peer into the future, and explore what’s in store for Singapore sports in the upcoming year.
Highlights (click/tap above):
4:30 Can 2023 be seen as a year where it was a catalyst for Singapore sports?
11:00 The chances of Maximilian Maeder winning an Olympics gold medal in 2024
13:30 Did Loh Kean Yew have a forgettable year?
18:30 What can we expect from Shanti Pereira in 2024
24:00 What’s next for Singapore football in 2024 after a year to forget in 2023
Read: https://str.sg/iYCK
Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg) & Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
---
---
---
