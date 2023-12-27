Hard Tackle Podcast

What awaits Singapore sports in 2024?

Singapore's sprint queen Shanti Pereira celebrates winning the Asian Games 200m final at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, on Oct 2, 2023. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Deepanraj Ganesan
Updated
37 sec ago
Published
47 min ago

Synopsis: Every fourth Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times dives into a sports topic and tackles the hard questions with its guests on Hard Tackle.

As the curtain comes down on an incredible year for Singapore sports in 2023, The Straits Times sports desk is already excited for what’s to come in the year ahead.

In this episode of Hard Tackle, Deepanraj Ganesan and his colleagues on the sports desk - Kimberly Kwek, Rohit Brijnath, David Lee and Melvyn Teoh - bid farewell to 2023, reflect on the triumphs, peer into the future, and explore what’s in store for Singapore sports in the upcoming year.

Highlights (click/tap above):

4:30 Can 2023 be seen as a year where it was a catalyst for Singapore sports?

11:00 The chances of Maximilian Maeder winning an Olympics gold medal in 2024

13:30 Did Loh Kean Yew have a forgettable year?

18:30 What can we expect from Shanti Pereira in 2024

24:00 What’s next for Singapore football in 2024 after a year to forget in 2023

Read: https://str.sg/iYCK

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg) & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Follow ST Sports Talk every month:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Deepanraj Ganesan on X: https://str.sg/wtra

Read his articles: https://str.sg/ip4G

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top