Wet weather hits OCBC Cycle; cyclists welcome first full-scale event in 3 years

SINGAPORE – Back in full scale for the first time in three years after the Covid-19 pandemic, the OCBC Cycle was hit by bad weather in the wee hours of Sunday, resulting in its flagship race being cut short by half.

The flag-off time for The Sportive 40km Ride was initially scheduled for 5am, but event organisers decided to delay the start by 30 minutes to ensure the safety of participants.

This resulted in a reduced route of 20km and while participants were understanding about the decision, some were left disgruntled.

Retiree Ian Leeson, 73, said: “There were some wet spots but I had no problems. I’m not sure why they (reduced) the longer event but I believe they have the cyclists’ best interests at heart.”

This is his fourth time participating in the event after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

“My wife doesn’t want me to, but I will definitely come back again next year,” said Leeson, who cycles twice a week, once with non-profit organisation Cycling Without Age Singapore and the other for leisure.

Fellow retiree Gary Gan was disappointed at the shorter distance as he felt it did not pose much of a challenge.

The former general manager at a finance company has been cycling for 10 years and participated in the OCBC Cycle from 2013.

On Monday, he completed a 100km ride to raise funds for voluntary welfare organisation All Saints Home, where he volunteers weekly.

He left his home in Tampines at 3.30am on Sunday to cycle to the venue. With a neon-yellow raincoat tucked into the back pocket of his jersey, he said: “At these kinds of events, you feel excited and your adrenaline is pumping and you want to beat your personal best.”

The 71-year-old was hoping to finish in 90 minutes to better his personal best of 93 minutes in the 2019 edition – he completed the shortened route in 47min.