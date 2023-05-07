Wet weather hits OCBC Cycle; cyclists welcome first full-scale event in 3 years

SINGAPORE – Back in full scale for the first time in three years after the Covid-19 pandemic, the OCBC Cycle was hit by bad weather in the wee hours of Sunday, resulting in its flagship race being cut short by half.
The flag-off time for The Sportive 40km Ride was initially scheduled for 5am, but event organisers decided to delay the start by 30 minutes to ensure the safety of participants.
This resulted in a reduced route of 20km and while participants were understanding about the decision, some were left disgruntled.
Retiree Ian Leeson, 73, said: “There were some wet spots but I had no problems. I’m not sure why they (reduced) the longer event but I believe they have the cyclists’ best interests at heart.”
This is his fourth time participating in the event after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
“My wife doesn’t want me to, but I will definitely come back again next year,” said Leeson, who cycles twice a week, once with non-profit organisation Cycling Without Age Singapore and the other for leisure.
Fellow retiree Gary Gan was disappointed at the shorter distance as he felt it did not pose much of a challenge.
The former general manager at a finance company has been cycling for 10 years and participated in the OCBC Cycle from 2013.
On Monday, he completed a 100km ride to raise funds for voluntary welfare organisation All Saints Home, where he volunteers weekly.
He left his home in Tampines at 3.30am on Sunday to cycle to the venue. With a neon-yellow raincoat tucked into the back pocket of his jersey, he said: “At these kinds of events, you feel excited and your adrenaline is pumping and you want to beat your personal best.”
The 71-year-old was hoping to finish in 90 minutes to better his personal best of 93 minutes in the 2019 edition – he completed the shortened route in 47min.
Bad weather had also affected the event in 2022, when 2,000 cyclists took part.
About 7,300 people participated in the 2023 edition across six categories – including The Straits Times 20km City Ride – over the weekend, with the main races finishing at the Singapore Sports Hub in Kallang.
For OCBC group chief executive officer Helen Wong, sharing the road with more cyclists this year made for a more enjoyable experience.
She said: “The sense of being one big cycling community was enhanced as we absorbed the sun’s rays and enjoyed the morning breeze together.”
Despite the bleak weather, the atmosphere was lively at the finish line in the National Stadium.
As dawn broke, cyclists were greeted by cheering volunteers and some riders raised their arms in celebration.
In high spirits was Nabil Jasmani, 29, who took the reduced distance in stride and enjoyed the ride with a group of colleagues, all decked in maroon t-shirts custom-made for the event.
The firefighter, who completed the route in 42min, said: “It is a bit of a bummer we couldn’t do the 40km – I was aiming to finish it under 90 minutes. But otherwise, it was still fun.”
“I don’t cycle along Nicoll Highway often because there’re loads of cars and the side pavements are very bumpy. But to be on the road and to see the Singapore Flyer at low light is quite a sight.”
Nabil first participated in the event with his father, who encouraged him to start cycling at the age of four, more than 10 years ago. But his dad, who is 79, is no longer fit enough to cycle after suffering a stroke in recent years.
He said: “I do miss having my father at these cycling events. But my colleagues are like family, so it feels the same.”