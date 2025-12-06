West Indies snatch thrilling draw after epic Greaves double hundred

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 6 - Justin Greaves produced an epic unbeaten 202 in a remarkable fourth innings display to help West Indies thwart an injury-depleted New Zealand attack and snatch a thrilling draw in the opening test in Christchurch on Saturday.

Chasing an improbable 531, West Indies, who were bundled out for 167 in their first innings, displayed remarkable character to reach 457-6, the second highest fourth-innings total in test match history, when players shook hands at Hagley Oval.

Player-of-the-match Greaves led their remarkable fightback first with a 196-run stand with Shai Hope (140) and then a 180-run partnership for the unbroken seventh wicket with Kemar Roach, who made 58 not out.

"Obviously, a Herculean effort by Justin Greaves," West Indies captain Roston Chase said.

"He's someone that I grew up playing cricket with, so I'm very proud for this moment, for him, and obviously for Kemar Roach ... He's a modern day legend, and I'm happy for these guys, and happy that we could achieve what we did."

Having set West Indies a mammoth victory target, New Zealand would have been justified in believing their victory was just a matter of time but they could not get the job done with their thin bowling resources.

Having lost the services of Nathan Smith (side strain) and Matt Henry (calf) through mid-match injuries, they relied heavily on the part-time spin of Michael Bracewell and Rachin Ravindra but it could not compensate for the absence of two frontline bowlers.

To make things worse, New Zealand ran out of reviews and could not challenge a couple of close calls that went against them on the final day.

After West Indies resumed on 212-4, New Zealand prised out two wickets in the morning session to stay in the hunt for a victory.

Jacob Duffy, who bowled 60 overs in the match, ended Hope's stellar knock when he bounced out the batter, and Zak Foulkes dismissed Tevin Imlach for four.

Greaves and Roach batted resolutely to deny New Zealand any wicket in the second session, and continued their fightback after the tea break.

Greaves looked rock solid while Roach had an eventful stay at the other end, where the lower-order batter survived two dropped catches, one run out chance and a couple of strong lbw calls.

Greaves hit Duffy for a four to bring up his maiden test double hundred.

"It was a test match that had it all," New Zealand captain Tom Latham said.

"It was a great test match to be involved in, but unfortunately, we weren't able to get the breakthroughs that we wanted to put some pressure on that lower order.

"When you have two of your seamers go down during a test match, it's never ideal."

The second test is scheduled in Wellington from Tuesday. REUTERS