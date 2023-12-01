West Ham advance in Europa League after late win over Backa

Soccer Football - Europa League - Group A - TSC Backa Topola v West Ham United - FK TSC Stadium, Backa Topola, Serbia - November 30, 2023 West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta in action with TSC Backa Topola's Ifet Dakovac REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Soccer Football - Europa League - Group A - TSC Backa Topola v West Ham United - FK TSC Stadium, Backa Topola, Serbia - November 30, 2023 TSC Backa Topola's Nemanja Petrovic in action with West Ham United's Divin Mubama REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Soccer Football - Europa League - Group A - TSC Backa Topola v West Ham United - FK TSC Stadium, Backa Topola, Serbia - November 30, 2023 TSC Backa Topola players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Soccer Football - Europa League - Group A - TSC Backa Topola v West Ham United - FK TSC Stadium, Backa Topola, Serbia - November 30, 2023 West Ham United manager David Moyes before the match REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Soccer Football - Europa League - Group A - TSC Backa Topola v West Ham United - FK TSC Stadium, Backa Topola, Serbia - November 30, 2023 West Ham United's Tomas Soucek and Lukasz Fabianski celebrate after the match REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Updated
28 sec ago
Published
59 sec ago

West Ham United secured a top-two finish in Europa League Group A after Tomas Soucek scored a late goal to secure a 1-0 win over Backa Topola in Serbia on Thursday.

Soucek struck one minute from time, evading his marker and volleying home a cross with his outstretched right leg.

Defences dominated a dull game and the hosts had the better opportunities to break the deadlock until the final stages.

West Ham top the standings with 12 points, level with German side Freiburg who the English team host in the final round of matches on Dec. 14.

Michael Gregoritsch's hat-trick earned Freiburg a top-two spot as they thrashed visiting Olympiakos 5-0. REUTERS

