Werro holds off Broeders-Bol, Bednarek shines at Diamond League Final

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BRUSSELS, Sept 5 - Audrey Werro of Switzerland continued her extraordinary campaign by winning the women's 800 metres at the Diamond League Final on Saturday, holding off a determined challenge from Femke Broeders-Bol.

Werro clocked one minute 54.75 seconds, while the Netherlands' Broeders-Bol crossed in 1:54.81, to set up what should be a sizzling showdown at next week's World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest.

Werro, whose stunning form this season has turned the women's world record that has stood for 43 years from a distant fantasy into a realistic target, found enough in the closing metres to keep double world 400m hurdles champion Broeders-Bol, who moved up to the two-lap race in February, at bay.

Kenny Bednarek of the U.S. laid down a marker ahead of next week's Ultimate Championships, storming to victory in the men's 200m with a world-leading time of 19.62, despite less than ideal conditions.

"I'm definitely happy with this result," said Bednarek. "To get the win under these cold conditions (16 C) and a bit of sickness... I can't ask for more."

The 27-year-old, who was already in complete control coming off the bend, suggested his best might still be to come when the sport's biggest names gather in Budapest.

"Next week, if I execute well, I can drop a massive PB (personal best)," he said.

Nine days after Masai Russell broke the women's world 100m hurdles record with 12.09, the American won Saturday's title in 12.20, surging ahead of Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas over the final two barriers. Charlton was second in 12.33.

"Another win!" Russell said. "I feel very blessed and thankful to keep collecting those. Titles are the most important thing: when you race to win, the time takes care of itself."

Brazil's Alison dos Santos, who had shattered the men's 400m hurdles world record nine days ago, cruised to an easy win on Saturday in 46.70 in a field missing Norway's triple world champion and former world record-holder Karsten Warholm.

Birhanu Balew of Bahrain pulled away from the field with a blistering final 400m to win the men's 5,000 in a world-leading time of 12:45.70.

Klaudia Kazimierska of Poland clocked a world-leading 3:54.05 to win the women's 1,500, shaving nearly two seconds off her personal best time and leading a remarkable field with eight women dipping under the four-minute barrier.

"I was completely focused on competing and 'being Klaudia' throughout the race," Kazimierska said. "I hadn't won anything this year and I wanted to finally win again.

"The result surprised me just as much as it did everyone else. I worked on a lot of small pieces and they seem to have clicked together wonderfully."

Rajindra Campbell of Jamaica threw 23.08 metres -- the farthest by anyone in the world this season -- to win the men's shot put.

"There have been signs in practice of a throw like this being on the way, but to put it together today feels incredible. The 23-metre line is a badge of honour for every shot putter," Campbell said.

"There are still a lot of things that I can improve on... a lot of shot putters are extremely strong: they bench press 500 pounds and squat 700 pounds. I'm nowhere close to that yet. The world record (23.56) is definitely an ambition."

The Final featured the top point scorers in each event after the Diamond League season's 14 meetings. REUTERS