Welterweight champ Terence Crawford calls for Professional Boxers Union

NEW YORK – Terence “Bud” Crawford, one of the biggest names in boxing, wants to make life better for his fellow fighters.

Crawford, the first welterweight boxer to take the top prize in all four professional championships in his weight class, has set out to create a professional boxing union.

“There are a lot of great fights that have been happening but, as a whole, there is a lot of cleaning up to be done for boxing to be where it needs to be. We don’t have a union, but there needs to be one,” said Crawford in an interview.

At a moment when organised labour movements are notching some big wins or waging pitched battles for better contracts – from UPS drivers to Hollywood actors – Crawford envisions a union that would guarantee the same types of benefits that big league baseball, basketball and football players have in the US.

Fresh off a decisive victory in the biggest fight of his career against Errol Spence Jr, Crawford said in an interview in New York that boxers should be entitled to standard benefits such as 401k and pension plans, as well as group health insurance.

“A lot of fighters go broke after they finish fighting and that shouldn’t happen. If a fighter gets seriously damaged or hurt, he or she should have something backing them so they don’t have to look for money to help pay for their medical bills,” Crawford said.

Negotiating collectively could help boxers reap the benefits that other professional sports players have long enjoyed, said Catherine Fisk, an employment and labour law professor at the University of California Berkeley School of Law.

“They would get what every other unionized worker gets, which is employers contribute money to a pension plan, a retirement plan and then you are eligible for benefits. It is so much easier to run a health insurance programme and a retirement program on a group basis rather than an individual basis,” Fisk said.

Crawford said he’s especially concerned about fighters who haven’t made it as far as he has in their careers.

“It just takes unity. If all of the top fighters with a name and a brand behind them came together, we could make change,” he said.

Crawford has put together a list of other top-ranked fighters he believes could join with him to jump start the process, though he hasn’t yet reached out to them.

“We have different races, different ages, different countries – it’s everyone from all walks of life coming together. It can be done,” he said.

The world champion boxer, whose weight class requires him to weigh in at exactly 147 pounds (66.7kg), said the overall lack of business transparency is another reason for creating a union.

“The managers, the promoters, the advisors, they sometimes work together and it all works against the fighter,” he said.