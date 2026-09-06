Wellens wins Tour of Britain as UAE Team Emirates-XRG dominate final stage

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Sept 6 - Tim Wellens sealed overall victory in the Tour of Britain as UAE Team Emirates-XRG team mate Nils Politt soloed his way to victory on the fifth and final stage.

Belgium's Wellens comfortably protected his lead on the stage in the Scottish Borders, winning by 42 seconds from British rider Lewis Askey (NSN Cycling Team).

"It was a very successful week," Wellens said. "We came here for the GC, and then today we also have this stage victory, so everything is perfect," he said.

"Today, to be honest, we just wanted to defend the leader's jersey. We didn't want to attack, we didn't want to make it a hard race."

The 156km final stage exploded into life on the moorland roads of the Lammermuir Hills with Netcompany Ineos and then UAE Emirates riders splitting the main bunch behind a breakaway.

An eight-rider group formed at the front with five UAE Team Emirates-XRG riders driving the pace to leave Askey in the trailing group unable to make any inroads.

Politt then attacked with 9km remaining on the second of two closing circuits around Earlston and was never threatened as he crossed the line pointing to the sky in memory of his grandfather who recently died.

"He passed away some weeks ago, so I needed to give him something back," Politt said. REUTERS