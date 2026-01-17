Well-weighted Cymric is peaking to best form

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,600m)

(7) HAMMERHEAD has improved with each outing and the step-up in trip will suit.

(1) BOURBON’S BEAST has been making steady improvement and ran a cracker over course and distance last time in soft ground. He has the best of the draws and has plenty in his favour.

(3) FLAG CHAMP has run two smart races over the distance but was beaten just over a length by Bourbon’s Beast when they last met. Flag Champ has a better draw this time around.

(8) RED CARDINAL was a close-up second on the Poly last run and can feature.

The filly (9) HARPA has been close-up at recent outings but a wide draw against males is against her.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(2) CYMRIC has his third run after a break for his new yard. He is well weighted in this race and, if anywhere near his best, he will be hard to beat.

Stable companion (5) ICY BLAST was not far back over course and distance last time and meets (8) GOLDEN RULE on 1.5kg better terms. Peter Muscutt’s runner is banking on a winning hat-trick, the last over course and distance beating Icy Blast by nearly two lengths.

(4) WILD AT WAR was touched off on the Poly last run. He has come down in the ratings and can prove dangerous.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(4) PSYCHE was well supported on debut over course and distance and finished a close-up third. She should have come on from the experience.



(2) SIYABAMBELELA was friendless in the market on debut but was beaten just over a length in an Open Maiden. That run should have brought her on.

(5) THOUGHT CONTROL has finished runner-up in both starts but well beaten. She should however, feature prominently.

(3) SPIRIT OF SHIMLA tried a mile last time after two good efforts on the Poly. The drop back in trip should suit and she cannot be written off lightly.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(2) ARVERNI PRINCESS has won three of her last four over the trip and is in good form. She is up in class but has only 49.5kg to shoulder, which should make her a big runner. Duncan Howells has two runners.



(7) QUEEN BRAGANZA disappointed when favourite after winning her first two. Back on turf over a shorter trip, she can make amends.

(8) PERFUME POWER ran a smart race first time out of the maidens. She goes well this trip and the betting could tell a story.

Based on jockey bookings, (5) CELESTIAL DIAMOND would be the preferred choice. But she has been rested and her last run was over a mile.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(2) FATE OF FORTUNE has been in cracking form over course and distance and did not get a penalty for his runner-up berth when favourite last time. Given his good form, he can go well again.

[ο](6) TAM’S KNIGHT is lightly raced but has won both starts for Robbie Hill since arriving from the Cape. However, he has not been out since May 2025. He obviously has issues, so Hill is unlikely to run the gelding if not close to peak fitness.

(10) BLAZING FURY has a wide draw to contend with. He looks held by stable companion (8) SMORGASBORD on their last meeting, but he has only had three runs and should have scope for improvement.

[ο](1) CITY OF LOVE was not far behind the promising Exocet last run, although on the face of it his current form does not look promising. But he gets blinkers first time and, from a good draw, he could surprise.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) SAFE TRAVEL has been close-up in two races since arriving in KZN. He has the best of the draws with a 4kg claimer aboard, and can give Adam Azzie his first winner since relocating from the Highveld.

(4) JAZZ FESTIVAL is back on his favourite surface and was running on late behind (5) NUMZAAN when beaten two lengths. He is now 4 kg better off and should be able to turn the tables on his front-running rival.

(6) ERIC’S LEGACY was not far back first-up out of the maidens in soft ground. The step-up in trip will suit and he shed his maiden with authority, even though it was against moderate opposition.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(2) THE GHOST has come down dramatically in the ratings and, although shouldering a hefty 62kg, she improved over course and distance last time.



(7) FATE DECREED has come on nicely in her last two and looks primed for this race.

(5) LILAC IN WINTER shed her maiden first-up on this course. She has improved in blinkers and the step-up in trip helps.

(3) MOUNTAINSOFTHEMOON is never far back. She has also dropped in the handicap and is off a more competitive mark.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(4) HAPPY FORTUNE has been holding form well.

She meets (2) PROM QUEEN at the same weights but the drop in trip could see the tables turned. Prom Queen’s win was not out of turn and there should not be much between the pair.

(10) BLUE POPPY has the widest draw but has made steady improvement leading to her maiden win. Chance again in this line-up.

(8) SNEEUWITJIE has caused major boilovers in both of her wins. But she did appear to get on well with visiting French rider Mickaelle Michel and can feature again with a light weight.