Well-performed Actor ready for winning turn

Race 1 (1,000m)

(4) MME HUNTRESS did not show her best last time, but her form before that was good and she can win on local debut.

(6) CHAMPAGNE PROBLEMS is consistent and has run well on this surface, so would not be a surprise winner.

(5) SOMBREUIL has improved of late and should contest the finish.

(8) ENDIZAYO is consistent and capable of making the frame.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) NORTH STAR proved a disappointment last time but has dropped in distance. The speedy filly could win from a good draw.

(6) GENOVEFA, (7) JET SET RUN and (8) CITY OF DREAMS have all run well in their latest starts and are capable of getting involved with the finish once again.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(9) BAHAMIAN BEAT should win this race. He cracked a better draw last time and was caught on the line by a strong-finishing stable companion. He showed he is ready to score.

(2) FROM THE HIP and (3) O SPACE O were not beaten too far in their latest starts and could challenge for top honours.

(6) AETHELWULF is consistent and will be right there at the finish yet again.

Race 4 (2,200m)

(2) GARDEN SUN was caught too far back last time but was running on strongly at the finish. He gets the narrow vote to score.

(6) ARIVIDICIO is another one to consider.

(3) OUTBACK EXPRESS has been too far back in both his last two starts. He is capable of contesting the finish if he gets going slightly earlier.

(5) SPOIL YOURSELF has been finishing off her races well and could like this longer distance.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(5) MAKHACHEV has held his form well and could be ready for a winning turn with jockey Richard Fourie in the irons.

(3) BAD MEDICINE makes his local debut and would not be a surprise winner.

(6) ANATOLIAN SILVER and (7) DOWNING SEVEN are both in good form and capable of winning.

Race 6 (1,900m)

(3) EPIKLEROS is better than her last two runs suggest and she could get the run of the race from a good draw. It is a very open race, though.

(7) HONORABLE MEMBER is very consistent and is also capable of winning.

(1) FLIGHT DISPLAY needed her last run and has claims of beating these rivals.

(2) VIHAAN’S QUEEN has improved of late and should be included in all bets.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(10) TEEREX remains in good shape and picked up a confidence-boosting last win and can follow up.

(6) IMOKELLY is improving and should fight out the finish.

(5) WORLD PHAROAH has another engagement before this and that run will need to be looked at.

(4) TRAVEL MASTER is better than what he has shown of late and can be competitive.

Race 8 (1,000m)

Tricky maiden field.

(8) SARGASSO SEA made good improvement in her second start from a wide draw. She should come on further.

(1) CAPTAIN VENTURA showed good pace in her last two on the Poly. She gets cheekpieces and is likely to improve.

(3) SOVEREIGN GEM starts over shorter. She has been steadily supported in the betting and can still improve.

(6) WINTER BLESSING is seldom out of the money. Distance suits and she rates a winning chance.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(4) HEY DIDDLE DIDDLE takes on males. Although well beaten on debut, she did race green and is likely to improve.

(2) WAR EMPEROR was a well-beaten third at just his second start but the winner won by a street. He can finish closer. Cape form is generally stronger than local and, although the form behind (6) NEBULOUS is not strong, it could be enough to land the honours.

(3) GREEN TICKET was a fair third on debut at long odds and should improve with the experience.

Race 10 (1,200m)

(9) FORTRESS OF FIRE won well last run and is now running up to early promise. He will need to keep at bay (8) MAPHAKA, who is now 2.5kg better off on their last meeting.

(7) BEAMONESQUE is way better than his last run behind Fortress Of Fire and can finish a lot closer.

(6) MUSIC IS LIFE was beaten by the weight last run when starting favourite and can make amends.

Race 11 (1,600m)

Plenty in with chances.

(1) DOUBLE CAUSEWAY shed his maiden at the second time of asking. S’Manga Khumalo will need to waste to make the weight, which may be an indication of the colt’s chances.

(6) RUN TO RIO has been consistent of late. He has a handy galloping weight with a claiming apprentice up and could oblige at good odds.

(7) MASTER DU ROUVRAY may prefer it a touch further but has useful recent form. He should contest the finish.

(8) HARUN AL RASHID is well thought of by the stable. He has had issues but was back to best last time.

Race 12 (1,400m)

(1) ACTOR has consistent recent form and should be competitive from the best of the draws.

(7) RED BOMBER was not far back in the 21-runner Grand Heritage. He is likely to play a major part.

(3) MOHAVE PRINCE took on a useful field over shorter at his last outing and can do better over this trip.

(4) ROOSTER BRADSHAW has patchy form but shows pace and will be dangerous.

Race 13 (1,400m)

(3) SONATA SAMARITAN was touched off by the highly rated Ladyofdistinction last time. The latter won on Boxing Day, so one can get another line of form.

(10) PRINCESS GOLDIE is never far back and goes well this course and distance.

(11) SIBERIAN WINTER had her consistency rewarded last run and is 1kg better off with (4) UBUKHWEBEZANA on their last meeting. The latter is carrying a big weight but going for her fourth win in her last five starts.

Race 14 (1,400m)

(2) GRAND APPEAL has a big weight but meets little of note and should go one better.

(3) GORGEOUS DUDE has shown consistent recent form and has a handy weight. He should be in the firing line.

(6) DRICUS found his best with the blinkers removed and gets some relief from the saddle.

(8) SUN DAZED has not been far back at recent outings. He did well from a tough draw last time to finish close to the winner.

Race 15 (1,400m)

(4) TRIPPI’S SILK comes with some solid recent Cape form. He is up in trip but could prove too good in this line-up.

(10) HEAVEN’S WILL is down in class and has a 2.5kg claimer aboard. He can go close.

(1) TOWN CRIER is lightly raced and gets first-time blinkers. One to watch in the betting.

The blinkers come off (6) ONE ARMED BANDIT as he steps up in trip and he can surprise.