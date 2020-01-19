Weekly tweetbits: Hot Shots

HOT SHOTS

"WYOG here we come!!!"

Singapore speed skaters Alyssa Pok and Trevor Tan are competing at the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne.

SAY WHAT?

"My mom lol" The poor air quality in Melbourne has taken little away from Naomi Osaka's off-beat humour as she jokes about her relationship with Serena Williams.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Had fun with @antogriezmann Disappointed I hit a pothole at half court. How fast can you juggle the length of the court??"

Retired NBA legend Steve Nash challenged Barcelona footballer Antoine Griezmann to a keepy-uppy race. Who won? WATCH: bit.ly/2RwHFLY