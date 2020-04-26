Weekly tweetbits

THROWBACK

"4 year old jing doesn't have a lot going on for her just yet, but at least she's outside." National swimmer Quah Jing Wen looks back on a time not too long ago, when going out for a day in the pool was not a luxury.

SWEET TWEET

"Never had much of a hard time beating the colts or a tiger, don't see this time being much different... " Tom Brady kicks off the sledging, ahead of his showdown with Tiger Woods and ex-Indianapolis quarterback Peyton Manning.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

"Handstand Challenge"

Gymnast Simone Biles lays down the gauntlet at home. WATCH: bit.ly/2zvzsSL