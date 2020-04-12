Weekly tweetbits

SWEET TWEET

"Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family." In what would have been Masters weekend, Tiger Woods had an eventful week, having dinner with the family while being the subject of a Tiger King mash-up.

WATCH: bit.ly/2RqiU4C

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

"The OG Ronaldo gets his ex-Real Madrid teammates, including Iker Casillas, David Beckham and a loquacious Roberto Carlos back for a video call.

WATCH: bit.ly/3ebBx68

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

"#10kchallenge #everysetbackdrivesacomeback." Singapore Slinger Leon Kwek starts the circuit breaker period with a 10,000 push-up challenge.

WATCH: bit.ly/3ebIDHT