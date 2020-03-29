Weekly tweetbits

Singapore's Yeo Jia Min presents her Bubbly self during the shuttlers' self-isolation song challenge. WATCH: bit.ly/2vTQw3t

All England badminton champion Viktor Axelsen is fluent in Mandarin and composed his post in Chinese and introduced, in English, his home gym in the garden. WATCH: bit.ly/33P0hfL

Liverpool's deadpan comedian James Milner presents his #isolationXI: "Let me know who would make your squad. #dadjokeseverywhere" WATCH: bit.ly/2UqGXm9

"Where did the weekend go? #vibes" Singapore swimmer Amanda Lim and friends unwind in Sentosa.

