Weekly tweetbits

SWEET TWEET

"Indomie is waiting for you @hkvittinghus" Hans-Kristian Vittinghus is due a reward from Anthony Ginting, after the Danish shuttler beat Ginting's closest competitor Lee Cheuk Yiu, to help the Indonesian secure a World Tour Finals spot.

MEME-ORABLE

"...and I took that personally" Cleveland's Collin Sexton channels his inner Jordan against Brooklyn's "Big Three", amassing 67 points in two wins.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

"10 more days @ATPCup" As cabin fever strikes hotel rooms in Melbourne, French player Edouard Roger-Vasselin constructs a tennis ball obstacle course.

WATCH: cutt.ly/vjXQ5wf