Weekly tweetbits

"Was 6 years old here when I earned my first two trophies remote control car racing #1991" Lewis Hamilton reminiscing about a time when he was six, beating racers twice his age.

HOT SHOT

"Crushing the kick pad. #Bet WhenIGetcha" Conor McGregor sending a shout-out to his next opponent Dustin Poirier.

SWEET TWEET

"Diego, all the strength in the world. My family and I want to see you well as soon as possible. A hug from the heart!" Lionel Messi sends a message to his former coach Maradona, who is recovering after surgery.

