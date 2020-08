CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Sprinter Shanti Pereira hosting a pre-launch of her children's book Go Shanti Go.

WATCH: bit.ly/2PT9QE6

SWEET TWEET

Lewis Hamilton: "Like many of you, I'm sure the gym can be boring and after a while we can lose the desire to keep pushing. If you're like me, try as many sports as you can to find things you like."

WATCH: bit.ly/3fX0RN2