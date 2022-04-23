Weekend warriors rejoice as sports scene returns to near normalcy from April 26

SINGAPORE - From Tuesday (April 26), the sports scene in Singapore will return to near normalcy with the latest easing of Covid-19 curbs as Singapore moves from disease outbreak response condition (Dorscon) orange to yellow.

The updated measures include the removal of a group size limit, which was previously set at 10, for unmasked activities.

Weekend warriors are rejoicing as this means that team sports such as 11-a-side football can resume for recreational players at all public and private sports facilities. Previously team sports under vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) could only be played at approved sports facilities - the arrangement will be discontinued.

Steven Goh, a 37-year-old property agent, hopes to reassemble his former teammates to play in a social league.

He said: "This is the moment my friends and I have been looking forward to for more than two years.

"For sure, we will see a lot of tired faces and maybe a few cramp casualties when we do play our first match back on the big pitch as our match fitness will not be there.

"But it's all about getting back together and bonding over our love for football, so I'm sure we will still have a good laugh about it and gradually get back into shape."

Sport Singapore's updated advisory on safe management measures for sport and physical exercise and activities issued on Sunday states that while mask-wearing is still required for indoor settings, safe distancing will no longer be required between individuals or groups from Tuesday.

Class size limits will also be lifted, while the previous venue capacity limit of 75 per cent for larger masked settings or events with more than 1,000 people will no longer be needed.

Additionally, VDS are no longer required for indoor sports facilities, and checks on vaccination status are not required to be carried out by the facility owner.

However, sporting events with more than 500 participants at any one time will still need to implement VDS and organisers have to implement checks on vaccination status.

Mass participation sporting events, competitions and tournaments may also go on without a specific event size limit and group size requirement, and spectators will be allowed.

Food and drinks can be supplied and consumed at all sporting events. For indoor events, masks can be removed only when eating, drinking or performing strenuous activities.