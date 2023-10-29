‘We’re not geniuses!’ Jacques Nienaber says after Rugby World Cup final selection pays off

PARIS – Strength in depth and the positional versatility of the 33-strong squad were behind South Africa’s record fourth Rugby World Cup title, coach Jacques Nienaber said, warning not to dub his staff “geniuses” over their left-field selections.

Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok had been first-choice half-backs in the run-up to Saturday’s final, in which South Africa edged out New Zealand 12-11.

But Nienaber rang the changes for the final at the Stade de France, recalling Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard, the architects of the 2019 World Cup-winning team in Japan.

He also went for a replacements’ bench comprising seven forwards and just one back in Willie le Roux, backing the players he picked to play to their strengths.

Pollard had not even made the initial squad and was only called up as an injury replacement for hooker Malcom Marx. That had left the squad with just one specialist hooker in Bongi Mbonambi, cleared to play after a racial-slur row.

As it turned out, he went off injured within minutes of the kick-off, replaced by 37-year-old flanker-turned-hooker Deon Fourie.

“I’m not saying we’re geniuses!” said Nienaber, who took over from Rassie Erasmus as coach after the latter had led the Boks to glory in Japan before taking up a director of rugby role.

“We don’t try and be creative and think out of the box. It’s not genius, it’s just that the players we have, have the ability to give us different tactical viewpoints.

“It’s the strength of the group, it’s 33 players who understand their roles, they don’t have egos and they buy into it.

“That gives us the opportunity to maybe go a little bit different than normal.”

The Boks had led 12-6 at half-time in Paris, Handre Pollard kicking four penalties to two from Richie Mo’unga.

The sole score of the second half was a Beauden Barrett try for a New Zealand team reduced to 14 after Sam Cane was red-carded for a high tackle after 34 minutes.

New Zealand’s Shannon Frizell and South Africa’s Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe all saw yellow.

Nienaber said the country’s record fourth title, after previous successes in 1995, 2007 and 2019, had been long in the planning. “We came a long way with the players,” he said. “We always planned for this World Cup, since 2018. Massive credit to our fans.

“They were special from South Africa, 62 million people, the videos we had to play from them. It was unbelievable.”