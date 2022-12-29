We’re like brothers: Singapore’s world No. 1 badminton junior doubles eye more milestones

SINGAPORE – Johann Prajogo knows his badminton doubles partner Nge Joo Jie almost better than Nge knows himself. Prajogo can recite Nge’s mobile phone number, NRIC, the precise name of his course at Republic Polytechnic – something Nge cannot – and jokes about his aversion to vegetables.

Nge meawhile, will mention Prajogo’s dislike for gassy drinks and occasionally also finish his fellow 18-year-old’s sentence.

Such a close bond is unsurprising though. The duo were roommates and teammates at the Singapore Sports School for three years and doubles partners since they were 15.

Speaking to The Straits Times after a training session on Wednesday, Nge, a Year 2 student, said: “We’re very close, he’s like my brother from another mother. Growing up, we spent a lot of time together – 24 hours, five days a week in school – so we know a lot about each other.”

Prajogo, a Year 2 business studies in entrepreneurship management student at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, added: “We know each other’s struggles. We performed well in sports, but struggled in our studies. It was easier because we had each other so we could manage training and studies to improve together.”

Three years after debuting as a pair, Nge and Prajogo, 1.76m and 1.95m respectively, clinched their biggest achievement yet – becoming junior men’s doubles world No. 1s – before they move up to the senior circuit in 2023.

In the latest Badminton World Federation rankings released on Tuesday, the Singaporeans climbed two spots to overtake Indonesia’s Muh Putra Erwiansyah and Patra Harapan Rindorindo.