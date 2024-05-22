Dissecting the thrilling English Premier League season

Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles the talking points in sport every second Wednesday of the month.
As the dust settles on another thrilling English Premier League (EPL) season, the post-campaign analysis has begun at the Hard Tackle.
ST Sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan and guest co-host Zia-ul Raushan - assistant program director for Money FM 89.3 - invited nine die-hard EPL fans and renowned sports presenter John Dykes to dissect the highs and lows of their favourite teams, reflect on the past season’s triumphs and tribulations and eagerly anticipate what lies ahead.
Is there a world after Jurgen Klopp for Liverpool, and can we talk about Manchester City’s title win without mentioning their alleged breaches?
Will Arsenal return for another tilt at the title next season? We discuss all that and more on this special end-of-season podcast.
Highlights (click/tap above):
5:30 Has Manchester City’s title celebrations been overshadowed by Premier League’s 115 breaches of regulations?
12:44 After finishing second again, can Arsenal continue to challenge for the title next season?
15:04 Do fans agree with Phil Foden being crowned player of the season?
20:55 How are Liverpool fans feeling after the emotional final day farewell to Jurgen Klopp?
32:45 On Aston Villa balancing Europe and Premier League next season
45:57 Will Newcastle be able to hold on to their key assets?
55:17 Erik ten Hag: In or out?
Read: https://str.sg/7aUq
Hosted & produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg), Zia-ul Raushan (raushan@sph.com.sg)
Filmed in: Studio+65
Edited by: Amirul Karim & Studio+65
Executive producer: Ernest Luis
