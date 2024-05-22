Hard Tackle Podcast

Dissecting the thrilling English Premier League season

Join in this passionate post mortem of the recently concluded 2023/24 English Premier League season.
Deepanraj Ganesan
Updated
May 22, 2024, 06:36 PM
Published
May 22, 2024, 06:10 PM

Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles the talking points in sport every second Wednesday of the month. 

As the dust settles on another thrilling English Premier League (EPL) season, the post-campaign analysis has begun at the Hard Tackle.

ST Sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan and guest co-host Zia-ul Raushan - assistant program director for Money FM 89.3 - invited nine die-hard EPL fans and renowned sports presenter John Dykes to dissect the highs and lows of their favourite teams, reflect on the past season’s triumphs and tribulations and eagerly anticipate what lies ahead.

ST's Deepanraj Ganesan (left) and Money FM 89.3's Zia-ul Raushan host the fans in this special end-of-EPL season Hard Tackle podcast. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Is there a world after Jurgen Klopp for Liverpool, and can we talk about Manchester City’s title win without mentioning their alleged breaches?

Will Arsenal return for another tilt at the title next season? We discuss all that and more on this special end-of-season podcast.

In this special end-of-season Hard Tackle podcast, famed sports presenter John Dykes (in grey jacket) speaks aloud alongside Singapore fans of English Premier League clubs. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Highlights (click/tap above):

5:30 Has Manchester City’s title celebrations been overshadowed by Premier League’s 115 breaches of regulations?

12:44 After finishing second again, can Arsenal continue to challenge for the title next season?

15:04 Do fans agree with Phil Foden being crowned player of the season?

20:55 How are Liverpool fans feeling after the emotional final day farewell to Jurgen Klopp?

32:45 On Aston Villa balancing Europe and Premier League next season 

45:57 Will Newcastle be able to hold on to their key assets?

55:17 Erik ten Hag: In or out?

Singapore fans of English Premier League clubs engaging with each other in the debate. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Read: https://str.sg/7aUq

Hosted & produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg), Zia-ul Raushan (raushan@sph.com.sg)

Filmed in: Studio+65

Edited by: Amirul Karim & Studio+65

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

Follow Zia-ul Raushan at Sports Minutes Podcast, Money FM 89.3: https://str.sg/umMD

Follow Hard Tackle every month here and get notified for new episode drops:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

ST Podcasts YouTube: https://str.sg/4Vwsa

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Deepanraj Ganesan on X: https://str.sg/wtra

Read his articles: https://str.sg/ip4G

Catch visual snippets of the podcast from ST’s sports Instagram page: https://str.sg/vn2F

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

All-in-one ST Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/wvz7 

The Usual Place: https://str.sg/wEr7u

COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

Hard Tackle: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

---

ST Podcast website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

ST Podcasts YouTube: https://str.sg/4Vwsa

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Get The Straits Times’ app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:

The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB

Google Play: https://str.sg/icyX

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top