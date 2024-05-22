Dissecting the thrilling English Premier League season

Highlights (click/tap above):

5:30 Has Manchester City’s title celebrations been overshadowed by Premier League’s 115 breaches of regulations?

12:44 After finishing second again, can Arsenal continue to challenge for the title next season?

15:04 Do fans agree with Phil Foden being crowned player of the season?

20:55 How are Liverpool fans feeling after the emotional final day farewell to Jurgen Klopp?

32:45 On Aston Villa balancing Europe and Premier League next season

45:57 Will Newcastle be able to hold on to their key assets?

55:17 Erik ten Hag: In or out?