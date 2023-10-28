We deserved better, says Argentina rugby coach after loss to England in third place play-off

PARIS – England held off a spirited Argentina to win 26-23 in a game of intensity and errors to take third place at the Rugby World Cup on Friday, though Pumas coach Michael Cheika felt his team had been let down by poor officiating.

The boot of Owen Farrell proved the difference as both sides scored two tries apiece, but the England captain was unerringly accurate as he put over four penalties and two conversions for a tally of 16 points. Ben Earl and hooker Theo Dan crossed for the 2003 winners.

Pumas scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli squeezed through for a try, before an explosive start to the second half saw Santiago Carreras slip through three England tackles to score under the posts.

Cheika criticised Australian referee Nic Berry.

“I am disappointed with the way the whole game was run. The way the game was refereed and the consistency,” Cheika said after Argentina’s second defeat of this World Cup against 14-man England following their opening loss in the pool stage.

“Our players have worked for two years to try and get something here. I know we are one of the lower nations. We’re not England, New Zealand or South Africa or any of those guys but, at the end of the day, it’s hard. I feel for the lads as they deserved more than what they got out of it today. Sometimes I love the game, sometimes I hate it.”

It was, however, a defensive blip two minutes after Carreras’ superb try that allowed Dan to put England ahead again, and Nicolas Sanchez missed the penalty that could have sent the match into extra time in the 75th minute.

“It was fine margins. Three points. We had a charge down. We hung in there really well, I thought we fought back well. We didn’t get the rub of the green on many things, but we still stayed in the game. It’s just the way it’s meant to be, isn’t it,” Cheika said.

Captain Julian Montoya believed his team failed to control the game and also criticised the way the game was refereed.

“We made some mistakes, some things we could not control,” he said, after Argentina fell 13-0 behind.

“We need to be better at controlling things. We scored a try, but then we conceded points straight after from their kick-off. We fought for every ball, so I am proud of the team.

“We did everything we could, we deserved more both in terms of results and refereeing, but we missed two or three chances. That’s what happens, we lose by three points, it’s not a lot. I can’t understand why we were so much penalised at the scrum, despite dominating.”