"Stay home and stay safe everyone. By working together and being socially responsible, we can beat this virus. #SGunited."

This was the message swimmer Joseph Schooling sent to his social media followers on Sunday while serving his 14-day stay-home notice in a hotel in Singapore. The 24-year-old, who shared a screen grab of a video call with his mother May, returned home this week from Virginia in the US, where he had been training with mentor Sergio Lopez.