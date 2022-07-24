'We are all entirely clean': Tour champion Vingegaard blasts doping question

ROCAMADOUR, FRANCE (AFP) - Tour de France champion-in-waiting Jonas Vingegaard insisted on Saturday (July 23) that he and his entire Jumbo-Visma team were racing clean.

Vingegaard will be crowned champion on Sunday in Paris where his yellow jersey will be accompanied by the polka-dot mountains jersey.

Teammate Wout van Aert won the green sprint jersey while the Dutch outfit also racked up six stage wins.

After finishing behind van Aert on Saturday's individual time-trial, Vingegaard was asked directly to explain his team's success.

He didn't hesitate for a second.

"We are all totally clean, I can say that for every one of us. I can tell you that straight," said the Dane.

"We are the first Dutch team to do this in 43 years and I'm proud of every rider in the team."

He added: "We do altitude camps, we have good food, the best training, we do everything the best and that's why my team won."

Jumbo have paid close attention to preparation and the details of racing - they supply air purifiers for their riders, provide cooling jackets every day, and are regarded as the team with the most strength in depth.