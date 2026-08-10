Straitstimes.com header logo

WCA welcomes formation of Sri Lanka players' body

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Asia Cup - Final - Pakistan v Sri Lanka - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 11, 2022 Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis walks after losing his wicket off the bowling of Pakistan's Naseem Shah REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Asia Cup - Final - Pakistan v Sri Lanka - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 11, 2022 Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis walks after losing his wicket off the bowling of Pakistan's Naseem Shah REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo

COLOMBO, Aug 10 - The World Cricketers' Association (WCA) said the formation of a players' body in Sri Lanka was a landmark development for the professionalism and growth of the game in the country.

The Sri Lankan Professional Cricketers' Association was officially launched on Saturday, with white-ball captain Kusal Mendis named its inaugural president.

Its creation comes as Sri Lanka Cricket undergoes a reform process led by a government-appointed committee.

"A strong game and strong player representation go hand in hand," WCA Chief Executive Tom Moffat said in a statement on Monday.

"Cricket thrives when players have a genuine voice in its future, and by coming together with a unified voice, the Sri Lankan players have demonstrated a deep commitment to the long-term health, integrity and professional progression of the game."

Women's team captain Chamari Athapaththu has also backed the association, which will give players a stronger voice, particularly in negotiations with the cricket board over permission to take part in franchise cricket.

Players in 17 of the top 19 cricket-playing countries are now affiliated with the WCA, with India and Pakistan the exceptions. REUTERS

See more on

Sri Lanka

Cricket

Franchise

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.