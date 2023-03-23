Water polo: Singapore lose 4-2 on penalties to Thailand at Asian championships

The last time they met at the Asian Championships in November 2022, Singapore had beaten Thailand 12-9.

The defeat comes less than two months before the May 5-17 SEA Games in Cambodia, where Singapore are hoping to reclaim the gold medal that they lost in 2019.

The Republic had to settle for bronze during that edition in the Philippines, ending their 52-year reign as champions at the biennial tournament.

Singapore coach Kan Aoyagi remained positive despite the loss to the Thais, saying: “Thailand played well, they have a good counter-attacking team and are very fit.

“We lost against them in the penalties but during the game, we didn’t fall behind and they didn’t score more than us. (Even) though we lost against Thailand on penalties, (it was) a good experience for for the SEA Games.”

Thailand coach Boris Rustamov said: “I am very happy that my team won today against a very strong Singapore team.

“For many years, we didn’t win (beat Singapore) but this is the first time we’ve won. One and a half months left until the SEA Games, so this competition is good practice.”

Singapore, who had lost 23-1 to five-time Asian Games champions China in their opening match on Wednesday, will face Uzbekistan on Friday.

The Singapore women’s team, who lost 12-7 to two-time Asiad silver medallists Kazakhstan on Wednesday, suffered a narrow defeat on Thursday. They had led 9-8 against Uzbekistan with less than three minutes left, but eventually lost 11-10.

Singapore coach Luo Nan said: “The girls did their best and presented a wonderful game for everyone.

“However, in the final stage... the team could not keep up the intensity of their early performance. We will need to work on having better control of the game.”

They will meet SEA Games champions Thailand on Friday.

This week’s Asian Championships serves as a qualifier for the May 1-7 World Cup, Division 2. Only the top four men’s and top two women’s teams will make the cut.