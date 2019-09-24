Water polo: Singapore face stern test at Fina Challengers Cup at OCBC Aquatic Centre

SINGAPORE - Chasing a record-extending 28th straight SEA Games gold in water polo later this year, Singapore's preparations will face a stern test at next month's Fina Water Polo Challengers Cup.

The Republic are hosting the Oct 8-13 tournament for the first time and are in Group A alongside the men's team from Malaysia, Philippines, Zimbabwe and Ireland. Group B will feature Austria, Indonesia, Chinese Taipei, India and Hong Kong.

Each team plays four games in the group stages with the top side advancing to the final at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

Singapore Swimming Association (SSA)'s vice-president (water polo) Dominic Soh said on Tuesday (Sept 24): "The Challengers Cup is also a timely competition for our men's national water polo team to prepare for the SEA Games with the players entering into their final phase of building up and strengthening to defend our title for the 28th time."

The biennial Games will be held in the Philippines from Nov 30-Dec 11.

The Singapore squad for the Challengers Cup includes three debutants - Jayden See, Goh Wen Zhe and Tang Yee Heng - while Koh Jian Ying is the new captain, replacing Loh Zhi Zhi has has retired.

Koh said: "Playing against the different opponents will also help the team to learn how to adapt to different playing styles and also give the younger players a chance to experience playing competitively in front of a home crowd."

For Jayden, 15, receiving a call-up was special. He is set to be the youngest player to represent the national team. The Anglo Chinese School (Independent) student said: "Since I am the youngest in the team I feel that I need to prove myself worthy of this opportunity and cope with the pressure of playing in front of a home crowd competitively for the first time."

The Challengers Cup, renamed earlier this year, was first launched in 2007 as the Fina World Water Polo Development Trophy and contested every two years to promote water polo on a global scale.

Singapore have competed at four previous editions in 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2017. Their best finish was runners-up in 2009 and in 2017, they finished sixth.

Fina president Julio Maglione said: "This competition is a very important development tool for us, as it allows water polo teams that don't have so much international exposure to play together in a tournament with squads from an equivalent level.

"This experience is certainly valuable for the progression of these nations, and for the individual technical improvement of the players."

Tickets start from $10 and are available at www.sportshub.com.sg/event-detail/574.