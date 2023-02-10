Water Polo: Lionel Messi of water polo gunning for Olympics gold medal in 2024

SINGAPORE – Outside of his sport, veteran Spanish water polo player Felipe Perrone is not a prominent name. But his shooting prowess and longevity has earned him the moniker Lionel Messi of water polo among his peers and fans.

And just as Argentinian football icon Messi cemented his sporting legacy by lifting the World Cup in 2022, Perrone wants to reach his ultimate goal – an Olympic gold medal – at Paris 2024 before calling time on a career that has spanned over two decades.

The 36-year-old who won the Total Player Award – for being the best water polo player of the year in 2018 – was in attendance on Thursday at the National Stadium, where it was announced that Singapore will host the World Aquatics Championships in 2025.

Perrone, who captained the Spanish men’s water polo team to victory at the 2022 edition of the championships in Budapest, said: “Of course, I think about it (the Olympics) and as age catches on, it becomes more and more at the top of your mind.

“Messi has had an amazing story in sport and he completed his goal with the World Cup. It is an honour to be compared to someone like him and I want to be able to say I was able to win the big prize too.”

Perrone, is considered by many in the game to be one of the icons of modern water polo. One of the sport’s most efficient drivers, the Spanish-Brazilian combines his high energy and versatility with lethal shooting precision.

The 1.83m Perrone, who also has a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, was voted as the Most Valuable Player in the 2022 world championship final victory over Italy. And yet his thirst for more achievements remains.

“I just love this sport. It is so beautiful,” he said. “From day one till now, the love is the same. I am still enjoying every training session and seeing my younger teammates develop also gives me joy. It also helps that the game has been evolving and today, the game is much quicker than it was when I first started. So I need to keep getting better too and I like that challenge.”

Perrone is also a rarity in the game. He has the special honour of representing two different nations at the Olympics.

He competed for Spain at the 2008 and 2012 Games, before turning out for his birth country Brazil at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, but is back playing for Spain.

Perrone, who holds both Spanish and Brazilian passports, said: “I am very lucky because in this sport, you are able to do it (represent two countries). I have family in both countries.

“It was a huge honour for me to play for Brazil in front of a home crowd. I am sure that one day, when I am able to look back, it will mean a lot to me that I was able to achieve a dream of playing for both of these countries.”

At the 2025 world championships, Singapore will hope to have representatives in all the disciplines – swimming, diving, high diving, open water swimming, artistic swimming and water polo. But it remains to be seen if the Republic’s water polo teams will gain automatic entry as hosts or if they will be wild-card entrants.

Perrone is looking forward to Singapore’s possible debut at the competition, adding that hosting an event like the world championships will be good for the promotion of the sport.

He said: “It is very important that we see new countries come into it. They (the Singapore team) will have an amazing experience. I can guarantee it will be the best experience in their life.

“I know that they have a history of winning many titles at the SEA games. But at the World Championships, they can connect more with the best nations in the world. This sport will gain many new fans from Singapore and around the region and that can only be a boost for water polo.”