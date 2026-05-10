Watch out for Chocolate Bomb in Race 4

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Race 1 (1,400m)

(6) ROCK ME MAMA has run well in all three races. She should prove hard to beat against these rivals.

(7) ROSES FOR TREX can get involved with the finish.

(5) QUEEN’S AWAY and (4) ON THE OUTSIDE are also capable of improvement.

Race 2 (1,600m)

Trainer Cliffie Miller’s 3YO (8) GREEN POINT showed promise on his local debut when second to Mont Tremblant. He tries the Polytrack but can go one better.

(3) PRICELESS TREASURE looked an unlucky loser in her last start. She should be right there at the finish.

(7) BUGLE and (6) SALAGADOOLA both ran on well in their latest starts and can earn some money.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(3) FYFIELD LEGEND has been a disappointment in that he has yet to win. He takes on older horses this time and could score.

(5) INDESTRUCTABLE is improving and would not be a surprise winner.

(13) ALLEYAH’S ROCKET showed improvement last time but is not well drawn.

(12) WITHOUT HESITATION needs to find a little more to score but has a place chance.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(7) CHOCOLATE BOMB fluffed the start last time, and hence he was unplaced. The Dean Smith-trained 5YO was impressive in his two previous wins over the sharp 1,000m trips and can bounce back to score with an extra 200m.

(8) KWAGGA BLITZ makes his local debut and should improve, albeit he was unplaced in his last two starts.

(1) HOERIKWAGGO has hit the crossbar a couple of times in a row; finishing second in all her last three starts after two wins over 1,400m. The Alan Greeff-trained 4YO mare is capable of going one better.

(3) RAVILIOUS continues to win races and must be respected for that.

Race 5 (1,000m)

A very open race.

Juvenile filly (7) DAFFODIL DELIGHT could score off this handicap mark.

(10) PITON DE NEIGE has improved this season and is not out of it.

Her stablemate (6) STRING OF LIGHTS has also made improvement this season, so keep a close eye on her.

(3) MOSCOW MISS was only run out of it late last time out and could keep rolling.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(2) THUNDER MASTER continues to shine brightly and is quite capable of winning again.

(1) SILVONIAN did not show his best last time but has had some solid victories on the Polytrack and should be a threat.

(3) KINGDOM OF HEAVEN is not reliable but did run well in a better field than this when third in a mile event on May 1.

(9) BLAME IT ON ME, (7) GUARDING THE WALL and (8) KING’S SAILOR are also capable of making the frame.

Race 7 (1,600m)

A very open looking race.

(2) BURNING MAN has improved lately and could win.

(1) SUPREME JUDGE has cracked pole position draw and should challenge for top honours.

(6) GOLDEN GREY, (7) NAUTICAL LANDING and (9) O SPACE O are all capable of troubling the judge.

Race 8 (1,900m)

Now that (6) HOMING PIGEON has learnt to win races, she may have a few more victories in her tank. She quickened nicely last time and can score again under a penalty.

(1) FLIGHT DISPLAY is very consistent and should fight out the finish once again.

(2) HAT MONTERA could be dangerous if given a soft lead.

(4) GREEN ISLE and (7) SPOIL YOURSELF are both capable of strong finishes when in the mood and could earn some money. Include them in all bets.