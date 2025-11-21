Watch Me Rock Railway Stakes

Watch Me Rock (William Pike) scoring a hard-fought win over Rope Them In (Shaun McGruddy) in the Group 3 Asian Beau Stakes (1,400m) at Ascot on Nov 1. The Grant & Alana Williams-trained10-time winner will start as favourite in the Group 1 Railway Stakes (1,600m) at Ascot on Nov 22.

RACE 3

(6) BARTIME was heavily backed last start in the race won by Define Beautiful and could not get anywhere near the top. Not as effective: A) over 1,200m; and B) when he cannot park up over the speed. Going to follow up considering the volume of support that came his way and the fact that he can park close handy and track up behind likely leader Diamonds’N’Rubies.

(7) DESERT DANCING was huge when cutting her way through the field into second. She is out to 1,400m for the first time in her career and drawn wide/back but expect her to rattle home late.

(9) AUTO CRUISE is a lightly raced mare with above average ability. Nicely placed into a Westspeed second-up.

(2) GOLD MAKER has been thereabouts all preparation without winning one.

RACE 5

(1) BEATTY was backed as if unbeatable on debut and that proved to be the case. He came under a bit of pressure on straightening but it is hard to ignore the way he picked up and attacked the line over the concluding stages to win running away from the previously undefeated All On Red. Looks the same map and with only 1kg extra on his back, expect he will be very popular in betting again.

(11) MYSTIC SMILE has shown good natural ability in her trials. She has been winding up strongly under little riding and looks a ready-made professional. Trevor Andrews’ yard is firing on all cylinders and she looms as a legitimate threat.

(3) CONSIGNMENT looked the kind of horse who could go straight to the races and make an impression on debut.

(9) HILLSIDE AVENUE has the fence to follow and has been solid in two trials.

RACE 7

(1) ROCKING SOCIETY should be ready third-up from a spell. Last campaign he won third-up over 1,800m, fourth-up over 2,100m and fifth-up over 2,200m as he progressed from Graduation company into back to back 66+ wins. This campaign he stepped out first-up in a 72+ 1,600m and finished 1L off them and then second-up went to York and did not seem to handle the track. Forgiving the performance and following him back to Ascot in a race where he can sit close handy.

(2) FIRST ENCOUNTER has become both dour and costly this campaign. He is not showing the same turn of foot as last preparation and now he is awkwardly caught in between grades.

(8) TWILIGHT TALE put the writing on the wall last start and gets a senior rider back.

(6) WEMBANYAMA looks like he will stay and has come of age this prep.

RACE 8

(16) WESTBOUND was coming out of a Geraldton maiden heading straight into 60+ Graduation company when third behind Hoba West and Ruben’s Ceiling. He should be better suited sitting midfield in the three-deep line and unwinding into the race. 3YOs against older horses in a 60+ Graduation continues to prove profitable, so trust the process and go his way.

(9) KELORA is a model of consistency but he lacks a killer blow. He will travel like the winner, he will loom the winner but in all likelihood, he will find one or two better than him on the day.

(2) GOLDEN DORE has a horrible galloping action but somehow it works for him.

(6) SKYTALKER was set alight by Clint Johnston-Porter at Bunbury under 61.5kg and was simply too classy for his rivals.

RACE 10

(2) ESSENTRIC NATURE scored a hat-trick at 1,300m, 1,400m and 1,400m before being nominated for the Asian Beau Stakes. He did not accept in that race and had to drop back in trip to 1,200m where he was always likely to be run off his feet early, especially given the conditions of that programme and the time they ran (1min 8.95sec). Back in grade, back out to 1,400m and a south-west breeze forecast, he can bounce back.

(11) SIXINCH HEELS has been the target of backing at each and every run this campaign. The last-start effort was clearly the best of her preparation to date.

(1) ANGEL UNDERCOVER actually held her own in the Crawford and then showed what she is capable of last start, aided by a perfect ride from Zephen Johnston-Porter.

(9) AWESOME BOY is a serious talent. He drops 6.5kg on a great return to racing.

RACE 12

(5) COSMIC CRUSADER has had a lot spoken about him of late as the all-in favourite for the Railway Stakes, and had to win either the Asian Beau or the RJ Peters to even gain a start. He unfortunately has not been able to win either of those races and for a third time straight will go around odds-on as he looks to win the “Consolation”. He is still a star, but maybe not quite as brilliant as hoped.

(2) AZTEC RULER was a massive improver last weekend and gets a 2kg weight swing on Cosmic Crusader for finishing right alongside him. Won this race in 2024 and is back to that kind of form again.

(6) YONGA LASS reunites with William Pike, drops 1.5kg into a more suitable race and goes around each-way.

(10) ASPHALT faces his toughest test to date, taking on far more experienced and credentialled rivals. Will be interesting to see if the new kid on the block measures up.

RACE 13

(2) CAPTAIN PLUTO looks the progressive stayer heading towards the 2026 Perth Cup. He won the Bunbury Cup in March and looks to have come back bigger and better this time around. Hard to miss his run in the Northam Cup and then won soft in the Luckygray Stakes. Even better suited out to 2,100m and looks to again build into the race from the 800 in the three deep moving line.

(6) FILTHY HABITS will keep getting better and better into the campaign. He has a solid return at 1,800m and whether it is slowly run or fast run he will be right there at the 200m fighting.

(8) MEMORY PARADE goes to unchartered waters at 2,100m.

(11) ROYAL LAW has to take a big step-up but he gets in on the minimum and is tracking in the right direction.

RACE 15 (Best Bet)

(1) KING OF LIGHT is four from four and has won the Belgravia Stakes-Fairetha Stakes double on his way through to the WA Guineas. He meets key rivals Rock Fest and Heeza Phoenix 1kg better at the weights for beating them home at 1,400m and is even better suited at a mile. He is already favourite for the Group 1 Northerly Stakes and should he win the Guineas and book himself a ballot exempt spot, he will shorten up further.

(4) ROCK FEST was a brilliant return to racing. He was as good as King Of Light and ran right through the line. He is the real deal.

(3) HEEZA PHOENIX ran the first 800m 7½L faster than average and was only grabbed on the post. He is a beast too.

(13) LADIES PRO brings alternate form and will be suited by three back the fence for her.

RACE 17

(12) WATCH ME ROCK has been touted as a Railway Stakes type for just over six months. Since the blinkers went on in a 66+ 1,400m on Dec 19, 2024, he has won seven of nine and worked his way into the Group 1 feature close to the minimum. He is versatile, he travels well and he has change up speed.

(14) DEPTH OF CHARACTER drew 20/20 but if he can land three/four deep cover then he is right in it. Brings the same profile as Port Lockroy in 2024: Golden Eagle-Railway.

(4) SUPER SMINK is flying and must be respected off her WFA Lee Steere win.

(1) WESTERN EMPIRE could end up in a tricky spot on straightening.

RACE 19

(2) SMOOTH CHINO is looking to remain undefeated after five starts. He has drawn barrier 1 which throws up a real curveball for a few reasons: (1) he likely gets crossed by speedy mare Nobellity in the first 200m; (2) there is a 15-20km south-west forecast for this stage of the day which typically means swoopers; and (3) he is likely to get in pretty short. Stick with him off the back of his strong fresh win from the breeze, especially after Jaz Session franked the form last weekend. He is a real talent.

(3) SHMOOV MOOVA is presented fresh without a trial and Simon Miller loves booking Eastern States riders on horses that are ready to win on feature days.

(13) SCULLY was enormous two starts back.

(1) KEEP READING trialled well and ran well first-up.

Comments courtesy of Racing WA