Watch Clements again

There is this line we have heard mentioned so many times before.

It goes like this: "You can't keep a good man down." It could very well have been uttered with Michael Clements in mind.

After all, Lion City Cup Day a week ago was not one of Kranji's leading trainer's shining moments. He drew a blank - his first in 17 meetings this season - with 12 runners.

His chief rival, Mark Walker, had a great day with five winners to close in to only one winner behind, at 25-26. While Walker has entered another big team, Clements is looking to bounce back with a few good chances from 10 runners today.

Besides Muraahib, who is in an easier Class 2 race after finishing unplaced in the Group 1 Lion City Cup, he is also looking for good showings from Heartening Flyer and Tiger Roar, who are in the Class 3 sprint over 1,400m.

His other top chance is last-start winner Shepherd's Hymn in the Class 4 over 1,800m.