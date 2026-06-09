Warwickshire RFU chair Smith quits over comments about player-turned-pundit Alphonsi

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June 9 - England Rugby Football Union Council member Matt Smith has resigned from his role as chair of Warwickshire RFU after posting discriminatory comments about former England international Maggie Alphonsi, the organisation said.

Smith had questioned Alphonsi’s credentials in a Facebook post, asking what she knew about the men’s game. Alphonsi, who won the 2014 World Cup and earned 74 caps for England, had been working as a pundit during the men’s Six Nations match between France and England in March.

“On behalf of Warwickshire RFU, we would like to announce that Matt Smith has resigned from his position as Chair of Warwickshire RFU, in light of a recent disciplinary process,” the organisation said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier this month, Smith deleted the post and admitted breaching the governing body’s code of conduct, and he was stripped of his council member privileges for seven months.

Alphonsi criticised that sanction on X, writing that it did not go far enough.

“Sadly, the incident I experienced with the RFU Council Member, Mr Matt Smith, shows that sexism and misogyny still exist in our game,” she wrote.

“I hope me speaking about it will lead to change. We must stamp it out and call it out when we witness it.” REUTERS